She was preparing a rocket attack on Mykolaiv. The SBU detained an informant of the Russian GRU

The SBU detained an informant of the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate who tried to prepare a missile attack on Mykolaiv "bypassing" air defense.
What is known about the detained agent of the GRU of the Russian Federation
As the SBU reported, the informant was detained in Mykolaiv. She collected the coordinates of objects for a new series of missile and drone strikes on the city.
In order to inflict damage "bypassing" air defense, the enemy was interested in the locations of anti-aircraft missile systems and radar stations of the Armed Forces.
In the case of establishing the location of the object, the woman fixed it on the camera, pretending to be talking to someone. After that, she summarized the obtained information in a "report" of her Russian supervisor, an employee of the GRU. The establishment data of the latter are also already known to counter-intelligence of the SBU.
After the arrest, the traitor's mobile phone, which she used to communicate with the enemy, was seized.
What is the punishment for the detained informant
The enemy informant was informed of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — unauthorized dissemination of information about the transfer, transfer of weapons, armaments and military supplies to Ukraine, the movement, transfer or deployment of the Armed Forces.
She faces 12 years in prison.
