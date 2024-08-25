How the intelligence agency of Ukraine works. Budanov described the key techniques
How the intelligence agency of Ukraine works. Budanov described the key techniques

Budanov
Source:  NV

Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the DIU, revealed the specifics of the work of Ukrainian intelligence and the resistance movement in the territories occupied by Russia.

Points of attention

  • Agency intelligence of Ukraine begins with "development" and recruitment of persons inclined to cooperate.
  • As Budanov notes, there are three motives for cooperation with intelligence.
  • Real agency work involves long-term relationships, not one-time cooperation.

Budanov explained what the intelligence agency does

As the head of Ukrainian intelligence explains, absolutely every operation in the enemy's rear begins with the so-called "development".

According to him, first of all, it is about actively searching for persons inclined to cooperate and their subsequent recruitment.

Despite the fact that this process is extremely difficult in most cases, the agency network of Ukraine continues to grow.

There are three motives for cooperation with intelligence — material and financial, ideological and patriotic, as well as hatred of a third party or a common enemy. Everything you "twist" in one way or another will lead to one of these options.

Kyrylo Budanov

Kyrylo Budanov

Head of DIU

An officer of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine with the call sign "Khartsyz" also made a comment on this matter.

According to the latter, real agency work is not a situational, one-time cooperation, but a long-term relationship.

 

How to get into the International Legion of HUR

In an interview for Online.UA, a soldier of the International Legion of the Russian Federation, Ratti "Viking" Burduli, gave advice to future volunteers about service and assessed who exactly is needed at the front.

As the defender noted, military medics in Ukraine are the most experienced, as they work de facto every day, perform such operations 10 times a day that there is even a decision not to send the wounded abroad.

In addition, Ratti "Viking" Burduli advises exceptionally experienced people to go to the front.

I tell everyone who writes to me on Instagram or somewhere that he wants to go, but he has no military experience, that there is no place for training here, there is a full-scale conventional war here. This is not a place for training. Even if you served, but not as a commander, it will be very difficult for you here. I tell everyone so. Because it's true.

