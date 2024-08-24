Roar to heaven. DIU congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day with powerful cotton in the Russian Federation — video
Roar to heaven. DIU congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day with powerful cotton in the Russian Federation — video

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Extinguishing a fire in a warehouse in the Russian Federation
To the Independence Day of Ukraine, special officers of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine arranged a festive "cotton" at a warehouse with ammunition of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the Voronezh region.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian military forces conducted a festive 'cotton' at a Russian ammunition warehouse in the Voronezh region to celebrate Independence Day
  • Over 5,000 tons of Russian occupiers' artillery and ammunition were destroyed in the attack orchestrated by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
  • The detonation of explosive objects occurred following a drone strike on the ammunition warehouse, causing significant damage and confirming the success of the operation
  • A regional protege of the Kremlin acknowledged the destruction of the warehouse and the consequences of the attack, highlighting the impact of the Ukrainian military's actions
  • The presence of a training center for junior specialists of the armored personnel carrier of the Russian Federation at the site further adds to the significance of the event

What is known about the festive "cotton" from the DIU in the warehouse with ammunition in the Voronezh region

On August 24, 2024, soldiers of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine inflicted a successful fire attack on a field ammunition depot located near the settlement of Ostrogozk in the Voronezh region of Russia. The composition of the BC belonged to the grouping of troops "West" of the Russian Armed Forces, the DIU said in a statement.

It is noted that the occupiers' artillery and tank shells, their cartridges for small arms and surface-to-air missiles were stored in the warehouse - a total of more than five thousand tons of ammunition.

Detonation continues! Festive noise - all the way to heaven! We continue the fight! - added in DIU.

What is known about the destruction of a warehouse with ammunition in the Voronezh region

On the night of August 24, a new "cotton" thundered on the territory of Russia. An ammunition warehouse in the Voronezh region was hit by drones - it is currently burning and detonating.

According to Oleksandr Gusev, a protégé of the Kremlin in the region, detonation of explosive objects began after the drone attack.

It is worth noting that earlier Gusev claimed about one allegedly destroyed drone, a fire and one injured person.

What is also important to understand is that there is a training center for junior specialists of the armored personnel carrier of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

