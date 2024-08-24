To the Independence Day of Ukraine, special officers of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine arranged a festive "cotton" at a warehouse with ammunition of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the Voronezh region.
What is known about the festive "cotton" from the DIU in the warehouse with ammunition in the Voronezh region
It is noted that the occupiers' artillery and tank shells, their cartridges for small arms and surface-to-air missiles were stored in the warehouse - a total of more than five thousand tons of ammunition.
What is known about the destruction of a warehouse with ammunition in the Voronezh region
On the night of August 24, a new "cotton" thundered on the territory of Russia. An ammunition warehouse in the Voronezh region was hit by drones - it is currently burning and detonating.
According to Oleksandr Gusev, a protégé of the Kremlin in the region, detonation of explosive objects began after the drone attack.
It is worth noting that earlier Gusev claimed about one allegedly destroyed drone, a fire and one injured person.
What is also important to understand is that there is a training center for junior specialists of the armored personnel carrier of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.
