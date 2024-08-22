The Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the ammunition depot of the Russian Army on the Kinburn Spit — video

A unit of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a warehouse of ammunition and fuel and lubricants on the Kinburn Spit in the Black Sea.

The Navy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck an ammunition depot on the Kinburn spit

It is noted that the operation was carried out by the "Black Six" unit of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the published video, you can see that an enemy object was struck using a drone. After dropping the ammunition, there was an explosion and a strong fire started.

What is known about the GUR operation on the Kinburn spit and the raising of the flag of Ukraine

Special officers of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense raised the flag of Ukraine on the Russian-occupied Kinburn spit in the Mykolaiv region.

It is noted that the flag of Ukraine was returned to the spit on August 11.

According to the GUR, as a result of the raid on the Kinburn spit on August 9, six units of enemy armored vehicles were destroyed and about three dozen Russian invaders were eliminated.

The amphibious operation was carried out by the units "Khimera", "Aratta", "Stugna", "Paragon", "Siberian Battalion", "Terror" as part of the special unit of Timur GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine with the support of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and in cooperation with other components of the Security Forces and defense of the state.

During the mission on the spit, special forces attacked Russian fortifications at their positions "Kinburn Fortress", "Marine Station" and "Suvorov Monument".

Near the latter, soldiers of the GUR installed the battle flag of the Military Intelligence of Ukraine.