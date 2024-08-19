The International Legion of the Ukrainian SSR showed the liquidation of the occupiers of the Russian Federation on the Kinburn spit — video

Soldiers of the "Zyklon" group of the International Legion of the HUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine took part in the operation on the Kinburn Spit. During the operation, the fighters destroyed dozens of enemy vehicles.

What is known about the successful raid of the HUR on the Kinburn Spit

The GUR notes that the reconnaissance and strike group "Zyklon" struck the observation points, military equipment and personnel of the Russian occupiers.

In particular, the following were generally affected:

Machine gun calculation

BM "Tiger"

APC with personnel

Observation post

Machine gun calculation

Calculation of anti-tank missiles

Pickup

UAZ with personnel

UAZ car

Mortar calculation

UAZ

Antenna

Observation post

Personnel in the house

Personnel in the house

UAZ

Enemy firing position

What is known about the GUR operation on the Kinburn spit and the raising of the flag of Ukraine

Special officers of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense raised the flag of Ukraine on the Russian-occupied Kinburn spit in the Mykolaiv region.

It is noted that the flag of Ukraine was returned to the spit on August 11.

According to the GUR, as a result of the raid on the Kinburn spit on August 9, six units of enemy armored vehicles were destroyed and about three dozen Russian invaders were eliminated.

The amphibious operation was carried out by the units "Khimera", "Aratta", "Stugna", "Paragon", "Siberian Battalion", "Terror" as part of the special unit of Timur GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine with the support of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and in cooperation with other components of the Security Forces and defense of the state.

During the mission on the spit, special forces attacked Russian fortifications at their positions "Kinburn Fortress", "Marine Station" and "Suvorov Monument".

Near the latter, soldiers of the GUR installed the battle flag of the Military Intelligence of Ukraine.