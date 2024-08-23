We can repeat. DIU again attacked Russian TV channels — sources
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

We can repeat. DIU again attacked Russian TV channels — sources

DIU
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Cyber specialists of the Main Directorate of Intelligence carried out a repeated attack on the servers of Russian TV channels, as a result of which objective videos about the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine were shown on the air of a number of TV companies. This is reported by Online.UA sources in Ukrainian intelligence.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian hackers from DIU carried out a repeated cyber attack on the servers of Russian TV channels.
  • After this attack, objective videos about the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine were shown.
  • In addition, the DIU also blocked the work of a nuclear weapons developer in Russia.

What is known about the results of the new DIU attack

The video from DIU was shown again in the prime time of the TV channels "Pervouralsk TV", "Eurasia 360", "Eurasia. The first channel" and others.

As noted, some of the attacked channels belong to the media holding of local oligarch Andriy Komarov.

Photo — online.ua

We will remind that the day before, after the first attack by Ukrainian hackers, the presenters of the affected TV channels declared about "unauthorized access to the air" and "informational provocation", assuring that such a thing will not happen again.

Photo — online.ua

However, almost immediately, a "video greeting" from the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine appeared again on the air of the mentioned TV channels.

Russian cyber security experts once again tried to correct the situation, but as a result of their actions, the broadcast of several Russian TV channels was stopped at once, in particular, Eurasia 360, Eurasia First Channel, Pervouralsk TV, Luhansk 24, First Republican, "SpB", "Oplot", TV-3 and "First Russian".

Photo — online.ua

Therefore, a number of TV channels were forced to stop their own broadcasting for a long time after the attack.

Photo — online.ua

A cyberattack by the DIU blocked the work of a nuclear weapons developer in Russia

It also recently became known that the cyber units of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense staged a powerful attack and paralyzed the work of an enterprise engaged in the development of nuclear weapons for the enemy.

Thanks to these actions, it was possible to disable 1173 switches and 10 servers of the Russian company "Vega".

What's more, it is emphasized that the data on Vega's servers has been destroyed.

A number of strategic enterprises of the city remained without the Internet and communication services for almost a week, says the message of the State Government.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU attack on the Russian airfield Savasleyka. Three planes were destroyed, five were damaged — sources
Savasleyka
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Cyber specialists of the State Government "hacked" Russian TV — sources
Cyber specialists of the State Government "hacked" Russian TV — sources

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?