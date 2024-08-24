DIU "festively" attacked Russian providers — sources

On the Independence Day of Ukraine, the specialists of DIU MOU, together with the Ukrainian cyber community, carried out a large-scale attack on Russian mobile communication and Internet providers, as well as on information resources and cloud storage of large industrial facilities of the Russian Federation, which ensure the operation of the military industry of the aggressor state. This was reported by Online.UA sources in military intelligence.
Cyber specialists of the DIU have attacked Russian providers on a large scale
Users in Russia are massively complaining about failures of the digital services provider Rostelecom, complaining about the lack of Internet connection at the mobile operators MTC and Beeline, complaining about Yandex, because Yandex.Pochta, Yandex. Yeda" and "Yandex.Taksi", say Online.UA sources in GUR. It is emphasized that all attacked Russian resources support and finance the war against Ukraine.
In addition to this powerful cyber attack, dozens of resources of large industrial facilities of the Russian Federation, which ensure the operation of the military industry of the terrorist state, were affected.
In particular, the network infrastructure of the "Chaika-Service" car plant (which produces special equipment for Russian law enforcement agencies), LLC "Kontur-NIIRS" (which produces special equipment for airplanes and helicopters), PJSC "INEUM named after I.S. Brook" (provides technical and software tools, servers, processors, etc.).
Sources claim that the cloud and file storage of the Internet provider Mail.ru, VDSin, the Internet provider Quidex, LLC National Cable Networks, PJSC Central Telegraph and others were also attacked. In addition, at least two dozen resources of companies producing lighting equipment, diesel stations, hosting providers, ballistic protection products, etc., were affected.
As a result of the cyber attack, at least 33 servers and 283 service PCs of industrial facilities were affected, 15 cloud and file storages were destroyed, and 21 websites were destroyed. The total volume of destroyed information is about 70 terabytes. At the same time, at the site of the destroyed web resources, Ukrainian hackers left "plugs" with propaganda content in support of Ukraine's victorious actions.
What is known about the results of the new cyber attack of the State Government
On August 23, cyber specialists of the Main Directorate of Intelligence carried out a repeated attack on the servers of Russian TV channels, as a result of which objective videos about the war in Ukraine were shown on the air of a number of TV companies. This is reported by Online.UA sources in Ukrainian intelligence.
The video from DIU was shown again in the prime time of the TV channels "Pervouralsk TV", "Eurasia 360", "Eurasia. The first channel" and others.
As noted, some of the attacked channels belong to the media holding of local oligarch Andriy Komarov.
However, almost immediately, a "video greeting" from the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine appeared again on the air of the mentioned TV channels.
