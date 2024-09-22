Air defense forces shot down 71 martyrs during the new attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine

On September 22, the Russian army launched missiles and 80 kamikaze drones over Ukraine. The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 71 Russian drones.

The Air Force disclosed details of the Russian Federation's attack on Ukraine

According to the military, on the night of September 22, the enemy attacked with two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from the airspace of the temporarily occupied Luhansk region and launched 80 "Shahed" attack UAVs from Yeisk and Kursk over Ukraine.

The air attack of the enemy was repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups and units of the Reb of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 71 attack UAVs were shot down, another six drones were lost in location as a result of countermeasures by EW.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

The Russians attacked the energy industry in the Poltava region

According to the head of the Poltava OVA Philip Pronin, the occupiers attacked the Poltava region with drones, fortunately, no one was injured. However, the energy infrastructure was damaged in one district of the region.

As a result of the attack, 56 household and 30 legal consumers were left without electricity.