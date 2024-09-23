Air defense forces have announced the number of downed drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of September 23, the Russian military attacked the territory of Ukraine with Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and Shahed-type kamikaze drones. Air defense forces shot down three attack drones.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

It is noted that in general, the enemy used 2 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 4 kamikaze drones for an air attack on Ukraine at night.

As a result of combat work, anti-aircraft defense shot down 3 "Shakhed" in Sumy region.

The rest of the aerial targets — one Shahed and two guided air missiles — did not reach their targets due to the active anti-aircraft missile defense of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the defenders of the sky reported.

The Russian Federation attacked Zaporizhzhia with anti-aircraft guns

As reported by the police, in the period from 10:19 p.m. to 11:04 p.m. on September 22, the Russian Federation struck 7 strikes (previously, by KABs) on the territory of the regional center and district. Enemy ammunition hit civilian infrastructure objects.

The head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, Ivan Fedorov, initially reported that 13 victims were known.

13 people were injured as a result of Russian attacks on Zaporozhye: 7 women, 5 men and a 15-year-old boy.

Later, he reported that the number of wounded had increased to 16. Four of them were hospitalized.

Four women are in a moderate condition in the hospital. Other victims are being treated at home, said the head of the OVA.

The State Emergency Service added that glazing and facades of apartment buildings and buildings were damaged. And it was possible to eliminate the burning of a car and the balcony of one of the apartments on a total area of 10 "squares".

Emergency work was carried out to dismantle the destroyed structures of the entrance to the apartments.

The State Emergency Service noted that a total of 47 rescuers and 10 pieces of equipment were involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporozhye.

It is noted that 13 residential buildings, two educational institutions, and 5 vehicles were damaged as a result of the massive shelling.