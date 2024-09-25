In Kryvyi Rih, the number of dead due to the Russian attack on September 21 has increased

On September 21, the Russian army launched a missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih. As a result of the shelling, the number of dead increased to 4 people.
Points of attention
- Against the background of the Russian missile attack in Kryvyi Rih on September 21, four people died, including a child and an elderly woman.
- The head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA confirmed the death of a man wounded during the Russian attack on the city.
- The consequences of the attack were two private house fires, the destruction of residential buildings and cars, as well as damage to a school and garages.
- Russia's attack on Kryvyi Rih caused significant material damage and led to the deaths and injuries of peaceful residents of the city.
A man died in the hospital after the Russian missile attack
As the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhii Lysak reported, a man injured as a result of a Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih on September 21 has died.
Thus, the number of victims of this attack increased to 4.
What is known about the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih on September 21
Russian invaders attacked residential blocks in the center of the city with rockets.
Among the dead are a 12-year-old boy, 77- and 79-year-old women. One of them was rescued from the rubble of the house, but died in the ambulance. A 17-year-old boy and men aged 31 and 50 were injured. They were taken to the hospital.
Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, also noted that as a result of the strikes, there were two fires in private houses, both of which were contained at night.
Two more private residential buildings were destroyed.
In addition, it is emphasized that about 25 private houses, a school, garages, and cars were damaged.
