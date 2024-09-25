In Kryvyi Rih, the number of dead due to the Russian attack on September 21 has increased

On September 21, the Russian army launched a missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih. As a result of the shelling, the number of dead increased to 4 people.

A man died in the hospital after the Russian missile attack

As the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhii Lysak reported, a man injured as a result of a Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih on September 21 has died.

Thus, the number of victims of this attack increased to 4.

A 50-year-old man, wounded during an enemy rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih, died in the hospital. The doctors did everything they could. However, unfortunately, it was not possible to save the patient.

What is known about the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih on September 21

Russian invaders attacked residential blocks in the center of the city with rockets.

Among the dead are a 12-year-old boy, 77- and 79-year-old women. One of them was rescued from the rubble of the house, but died in the ambulance. A 17-year-old boy and men aged 31 and 50 were injured. They were taken to the hospital.

Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, also noted that as a result of the strikes, there were two fires in private houses, both of which were contained at night.

Two more private residential buildings were destroyed.