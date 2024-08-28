In Kryvyi Rih, the number of wounded as a result of the Russian attack has increased sharply

In Kryvyi Rih, after the shelling of the Russian Federation on August 28, the number of victims increased to eight people.

In Kryvyi Rih there are already 8 injured due to a Russian missile attack

According to the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak, 64-year-old and 29-year-old men are also among the victims. They are hospitalized in moderate condition.

An 18-year-old boy was also injured and will be treated on an outpatient basis.

In the city, a garage cooperative, 12 cars were also mutilated, and windows in the hotel were also broken. All services are available on site.

Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih on the day of mourning

On August 28, Russia again attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistics, a day when the city was in mourning after the previous strike by the occupiers.

Initially, it was known about 5 victims. Among them are four men — 29, 41, 44 and 60 years old. They have shrapnel wounds, bruises, acubarotrauma. Everyone in the hospital is in a moderate condition. A 54-year-old woman is also among the victims.

On August 27, Russian troops attacked a hotel in Kryvyi Rih. According to the latest data, four people were killed, five more were injured.

It is also worth noting that the Russian invaders this time struck civilians with ballistics.