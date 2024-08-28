In Kryvyi Rih, the number of dead as a result of the Russian missile attack has increased

The number of victims increased as a result of the Russian attack on the hotel in Kryvyi Rih on August 27. Rescuers unblocked the body of another person.

Search and rescue operations have been completed in Kryvyi Rih

As noted, a total of 4 people died and 5 were injured as a result of a night rocket attack on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih on August 27.

Search and rescue operations at the facility have been completed.

The Russian army attacked a hotel in Kryvyi Rih with a rocket

On August 26, the Russian military attacked Kryvyi Rih with a missile. Initially, it was reported that two people died as a result of a rocket attack. This is a woman and a man.

Five were injured. A 43-year-old woman is in serious condition in the hospital. A 37-year-old man is also hospitalized. He is in a moderate condition. Three more victims will recover at home.

According to the head of the OVA, 6 shops, 4 high-rise buildings, and 8 cars were damaged as a result of the impact.

Also, on August 25, Russian invaders attacked the Sapphire Hotel in Kramatorsk, killing British journalist Ryan Evans.

In addition, six people, including 4 journalists, received injuries of varying degrees of severity.