In Kryvyi Rih, the number of dead as a result of the Russian missile attack has increased
Ukraine
The number of victims increased as a result of the Russian attack on the hotel in Kryvyi Rih on August 27. Rescuers unblocked the body of another person.

  • The number of dead and injured as a result of the Russian missile attack on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih has increased.
  • So far, the body of one more person has been unblocked, after which the search and rescue operations have been completed.
  • As a result of the rocket attack on the hotel, 6 shops, 4 high-rise buildings and 8 cars were damaged.
  • On August 27, there was also an attack on a hotel in Kramatorsk, as a result of which British journalist Ryan Evans was killed and six people were injured, 4 of whom were journalists.

Search and rescue operations have been completed in Kryvyi Rih

As noted, a total of 4 people died and 5 were injured as a result of a night rocket attack on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih on August 27.

Search and rescue operations at the facility have been completed.

The Russian army attacked a hotel in Kryvyi Rih with a rocket

On August 26, the Russian military attacked Kryvyi Rih with a missile. Initially, it was reported that two people died as a result of a rocket attack. This is a woman and a man.

Five were injured. A 43-year-old woman is in serious condition in the hospital. A 37-year-old man is also hospitalized. He is in a moderate condition. Three more victims will recover at home.

According to the head of the OVA, 6 shops, 4 high-rise buildings, and 8 cars were damaged as a result of the impact.

Also, on August 25, Russian invaders attacked the Sapphire Hotel in Kramatorsk, killing British journalist Ryan Evans.

In addition, six people, including 4 journalists, received injuries of varying degrees of severity.

Kryvyi Rih

