In Kryvyi Rih, the number of dead as a result of the Russian missile attack has increased

The number of victims increased as a result of the Russian attack on the hotel in Kryvyi Rih on August 27. Rescuers unblocked the body of another person.
Points of attention
- The number of dead and injured as a result of the Russian missile attack on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih has increased.
- So far, the body of one more person has been unblocked, after which the search and rescue operations have been completed.
- As a result of the rocket attack on the hotel, 6 shops, 4 high-rise buildings and 8 cars were damaged.
- On August 27, there was also an attack on a hotel in Kramatorsk, as a result of which British journalist Ryan Evans was killed and six people were injured, 4 of whom were journalists.
Search and rescue operations have been completed in Kryvyi Rih
As noted, a total of 4 people died and 5 were injured as a result of a night rocket attack on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih on August 27.
Search and rescue operations at the facility have been completed.
The Russian army attacked a hotel in Kryvyi Rih with a rocket
On August 26, the Russian military attacked Kryvyi Rih with a missile. Initially, it was reported that two people died as a result of a rocket attack. This is a woman and a man.
Five were injured. A 43-year-old woman is in serious condition in the hospital. A 37-year-old man is also hospitalized. He is in a moderate condition. Three more victims will recover at home.
According to the head of the OVA, 6 shops, 4 high-rise buildings, and 8 cars were damaged as a result of the impact.
Also, on August 25, Russian invaders attacked the Sapphire Hotel in Kramatorsk, killing British journalist Ryan Evans.
In addition, six people, including 4 journalists, received injuries of varying degrees of severity.
