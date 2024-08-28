Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih on the day of mourning. 5 people were injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih on the day of mourning. 5 people were injured

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih on the day of mourning. 5 people were injured
Читати українською

Russia again attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistics on a day when the city was in mourning after the previous strike by the occupiers. So far, 5 injured people are known.

Points of attention

  • The Russian military launched an attack on Kryvyi Rih on the day of mourning, wounding 5 civilians.
  • As a result of a missile attack on civilian objects in the city, infrastructure and cars were damaged.
  • The victims received shrapnel wounds, bruises and other injuries and are in the hospital in a medium-to-serious condition.

The Russian Federation attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistics

As the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak reported, the Russians hit civilians. In total, five people were injured.

Four men — 29, 41, 44 and 60 years old. They have shrapnel wounds, bruises, acubarotrauma. Everyone in the hospital is in a moderate condition.

A 54-year-old woman is among the victims.

According to the head of OVA, infrastructure and cars were also damaged in the city, and there was also a fire.

Search and rescue operations have been completed in Kryvyi Rih

As noted, a total of 4 people died and 5 were injured as a result of a night rocket attack on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih on August 27.

Search and rescue operations at the facility have been completed.

On August 28, Kryvyi Rih declared a day of mourning for those killed in the attack the day before.

It is also worth noting that the Russian invaders this time struck civilians with ballistics.

In addition, Lysak added that 8 shops and cafes, 14 high-rise buildings and about two dozen cars were damaged in Kryvyi Rih as a result of the Russian attack.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army attacked a hotel in Kryvyi Rih with a rocket. Two people died, 5 more were injured
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
The Russian army attacked a hotel in Kryvyi Rih with a rocket. Two people died, 5 more were injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The death toll has increased due to Russia's attack on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Kryvyi Rih
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
In Kryvyi Rih, the number of dead as a result of the Russian missile attack has increased
State Emergency Service
In Kryvyi Rih, the number of dead as a result of the Russian missile attack has increased

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?