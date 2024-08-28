Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih on the day of mourning. 5 people were injured

Russia again attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistics on a day when the city was in mourning after the previous strike by the occupiers. So far, 5 injured people are known.

The Russian Federation attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistics

As the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak reported, the Russians hit civilians. In total, five people were injured.

Four men — 29, 41, 44 and 60 years old. They have shrapnel wounds, bruises, acubarotrauma. Everyone in the hospital is in a moderate condition.

A 54-year-old woman is among the victims.

According to the head of OVA, infrastructure and cars were also damaged in the city, and there was also a fire.

Search and rescue operations have been completed in Kryvyi Rih

As noted, a total of 4 people died and 5 were injured as a result of a night rocket attack on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih on August 27.

Search and rescue operations at the facility have been completed.

On August 28, Kryvyi Rih declared a day of mourning for those killed in the attack the day before.

It is also worth noting that the Russian invaders this time struck civilians with ballistics.