In Kryvyi Rih, the number of victims as a result of the Russian attack has increased

As of 3:15 p.m., there are already 6 injured in Kryvyi Rih after a massive Russian missile attack on the morning of September 4.

Unfortunately, there are already six injured as a result of the morning enemy rocket attack on the city center — a 58-year-old woman was hospitalized with a fracture.

This was reported by the mayor Oleksandr Vilkul.

Thus, three victims are in the hospital, one of whom is a 10-year-old girl. They are in a state of moderate severity, doctors are providing them with all the necessary assistance.

According to currently updated information, 57 apartment buildings have already been damaged. Apartment-by-apartment and house-to-house visits are conducted to determine the amount of damage in each case for the further provision of material assistance from the city budget.

Work is ongoing to eliminate the consequences of the impact. In the 103rd school, the Aid Headquarters continues to work — OSB, film, rails and other things are allocated from the city's material reserve and given to people. Teams of utility workers and managers help the residents of the affected houses.

The Russian Federation launched 42 air targets over Ukraine on the night of September 4.

Explosions rang out in the city: Russian troops targeted a civilian infrastructure facility in the city center. The hotel building from the 1st to the 3rd floor was destroyed.

As a result of the rocket attack, five people were injured: women aged 62, 83 and 84, a 70-year-old man, and a 10-year-old girl. The child is in the hospital. The rest will recover at home.