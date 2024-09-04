In Kryvyi Rih, the number of victims as a result of the Russian attack has increased
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

In Kryvyi Rih, the number of victims as a result of the Russian attack has increased

Kryvyi Rih
Читати українською
Source:  Oleksandr Vilkul

As of 3:15 p.m., there are already 6 injured in Kryvyi Rih after a massive Russian missile attack on the morning of September 4.

Points of attention

  • A Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, on September 4 resulted in 6 injured individuals, including a 10-year-old child and a hospitalized woman with a fracture.
  • Damage assessment revealed that 57 houses were damaged in the attack, prompting ongoing efforts to provide material assistance to the affected residents.
  • The city is actively working to eliminate the consequences of the attack, with the Aid Headquarters and utility workers providing support to the victims.
  • Russian forces launched 42 rockets at civilian infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih, leading to injuries and destruction in the city center.
  • The tragic incident underscores the urgent need for humanitarian aid and support for the victims of the Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih.

In Kryvyi Rih, the number of victims increased after the attack by the Russian Federation

Unfortunately, there are already six injured as a result of the morning enemy rocket attack on the city center — a 58-year-old woman was hospitalized with a fracture.

This was reported by the mayor Oleksandr Vilkul.

Thus, three victims are in the hospital, one of whom is a 10-year-old girl. They are in a state of moderate severity, doctors are providing them with all the necessary assistance.

Kryvyi Rih after the attack of the Russian Federation

According to currently updated information, 57 apartment buildings have already been damaged. Apartment-by-apartment and house-to-house visits are conducted to determine the amount of damage in each case for the further provision of material assistance from the city budget.

Work is ongoing to eliminate the consequences of the impact. In the 103rd school, the Aid Headquarters continues to work — OSB, film, rails and other things are allocated from the city's material reserve and given to people. Teams of utility workers and managers help the residents of the affected houses.

The Russian Federation attacked Kryvyi Rih

The Russian Federation launched 42 air targets over Ukraine on the night of September 4.

Explosions rang out in the city: Russian troops targeted a civilian infrastructure facility in the city center. The hotel building from the 1st to the 3rd floor was destroyed.

As a result of the rocket attack, five people were injured: women aged 62, 83 and 84, a 70-year-old man, and a 10-year-old girl. The child is in the hospital. The rest will recover at home.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia massively strikes Kyiv, Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih with missiles
Vitaliy Klitschko
Missiles
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih on the day of mourning. 5 people were injured
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih on the day of mourning. 5 people were injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces shot down seven missiles and 22 attack drones of the Russian Federation during the shelling of Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces shot down seven missiles and 22 attack drones of the Russian Federation during the shelling of Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?