In Kryvyi Rih, the number of victims as a result of the Russian attack has increased

As of 3:15 p.m., there are already 6 injured in Kryvyi Rih after a massive Russian missile attack on the morning of September 4.
In Kryvyi Rih, the number of victims increased after the attack by the Russian Federation
This was reported by the mayor Oleksandr Vilkul.
Thus, three victims are in the hospital, one of whom is a 10-year-old girl. They are in a state of moderate severity, doctors are providing them with all the necessary assistance.
According to currently updated information, 57 apartment buildings have already been damaged. Apartment-by-apartment and house-to-house visits are conducted to determine the amount of damage in each case for the further provision of material assistance from the city budget.
The Russian Federation attacked Kryvyi Rih
The Russian Federation launched 42 air targets over Ukraine on the night of September 4.
Explosions rang out in the city: Russian troops targeted a civilian infrastructure facility in the city center. The hotel building from the 1st to the 3rd floor was destroyed.
As a result of the rocket attack, five people were injured: women aged 62, 83 and 84, a 70-year-old man, and a 10-year-old girl. The child is in the hospital. The rest will recover at home.
