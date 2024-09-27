Russia's attack on Odesa region: three elderly people were killed

On the morning of September 27, the Russian invaders launched a new attack on the Odesa region. Izmail was hit by enemy drones, killing three people and injuring 11 more civilians.
Drone attack on Odesa region on September 27 — what is known
Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa OVA, spoke about the situation in the region.
According to him, the aggressor country Russia once again resorted to large-scale terror of Izmail. The soldiers of the Russian Federation launched attack drones in the south of Odesa.
In addition, it is emphasized that the Russian occupiers damaged private and apartment buildings, outbuildings, buildings, and cars.
Against the background of the drone attack, several fires broke out, which were quickly extinguished.
Law enforcement officials record the consequences of a terrorist act by Russians. People are given all the help they need.
Russia is again attacking different regions of Ukraine
After midnight on September 27, loud explosions rang out in Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Odesa.
The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned about the threat of attack drones in the Dnipropetrovsk region and the possible operation of air defense.
Later, it also became known that a reconnaissance UAV of the Russian occupiers was spotted near the Dnipro, conducting preliminary reconnaissance.
In addition, in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrainian defenders announced the threat of using ballistics.
In the Odesa region, attack UAVs were also recorded in the west near the border, they were flying in the direction of Tiraspol in Moldova.
