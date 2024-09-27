Russia's attack on Odesa region: three elderly people were killed
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia's attack on Odesa region: three elderly people were killed

Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Drone attack on Odesa region on September 27 - what is known
Читати українською

On the morning of September 27, the Russian invaders launched a new attack on the Odesa region. Izmail was hit by enemy drones, killing three people and injuring 11 more civilians.

Points of attention

  • Odesa region again became a target for attacks by Russian invaders.
  • There are victims in Izmail after a new air attack by the Russian Federation.
  • The Russian occupiers also damaged private homes, cars and buildings, causing serious material damage.

Drone attack on Odesa region on September 27 — what is known

Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa OVA, spoke about the situation in the region.

According to him, the aggressor country Russia once again resorted to large-scale terror of Izmail. The soldiers of the Russian Federation launched attack drones in the south of Odesa.

The work of the air defense forces was long and intense. Unfortunately, three people died as a result of the attack: two women born in 1934 and 1955 and a 73-year-old man. 11 people were injured, including one child, Oleg Kiper said.

Photo: facebook.com/p/Oleg-Kiper

In addition, it is emphasized that the Russian occupiers damaged private and apartment buildings, outbuildings, buildings, and cars.

Against the background of the drone attack, several fires broke out, which were quickly extinguished.

Law enforcement officials record the consequences of a terrorist act by Russians. People are given all the help they need.

Photo: facebook.com/p/Oleg-Kiper

Russia is again attacking different regions of Ukraine

After midnight on September 27, loud explosions rang out in Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Odesa.

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned about the threat of attack drones in the Dnipropetrovsk region and the possible operation of air defense.

Later, it also became known that a reconnaissance UAV of the Russian occupiers was spotted near the Dnipro, conducting preliminary reconnaissance.

In addition, in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrainian defenders announced the threat of using ballistics.

In the Odesa region, attack UAVs were also recorded in the west near the border, they were flying in the direction of Tiraspol in Moldova.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How to prevent Russian strikes on Ukrainian nuclear power plants — Podolyak named the main steps
How to prevent Russian strikes on Ukrainian nuclear power plants — Podolyak named the main steps
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
What Russia can do to hit Ukrainian nuclear power plants — an expert's opinion
nuclear power plant
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian attack on Kharkiv on September 24. Another person died of injuries in the hospital
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
The Russian attack on Kharkiv on September 24. Another person died of injuries in the hospital

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?