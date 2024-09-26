The Russian attack on Kharkiv on September 24. Another person died of injuries in the hospital
Publication date

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
In Kharkiv, the number of dead as a result of the Russian missile attack on September 24 has increased. A 72-year-old woman died in the hospital.

Points of attention

  • Another person died in the hospital from injuries as a result of the Russian missile attack on Kharkiv on September 24.
  • A total of five civilians of Kharkiv have already died as a result of the attack of the Russian army.
  • The mayor of the city published information about serious damage to residential buildings as a result of the aggression of the Russian Federation.
  • According to Kharkiv OVA, 36 people were injured as a result of the attack, 4 of them are in serious condition.

In Kharkiv, 5 people have already died due to shelling by the Russian army

As the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Sinegubov, said, a 72-year-old woman who received serious injuries from a Russian attack on Kharkiv on September 24 died in the intensive care unit.

A total of five people died as a result of the enemy strike that day.

Russia attacked Kharkiv with an air bomb on September 24

On September 24, the occupiers released eight FAB-500 air bombs on the residential areas of Kharkiv, hitting residential buildings in the Kyiv and Saltiv districts.

According to OVA, 12 injured people are currently in hospital, 4 of them are in serious condition. A total of 36 people were injured in the attack.

On September 25, the head of OVA Sinegubov announced that the number of dead as a result of the Russian attack had increased to 4, and that a woman's body had been unblocked from under the rubble of a house in the Kyiv district.

According to Kharkiv OVA, there were 12 wounded in the hospital, 4 of them in serious condition. A total of 36 people were injured in the attack.

We will remind, as a result of the attack of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on the city in the evening of September 21, 18 residential high-rise buildings were significantly damaged. Two of the victims were in serious condition.

The mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, noted that one of the high-rise buildings was seriously damaged during the enemy attack, which led to the displacement of the structure of the building itself.

