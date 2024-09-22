According to the Mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov, as a result of the attack of the Russian criminal army on the city on the evening of September 21, 18 residential high-rise buildings were significantly damaged. Two people from among the victims are in serious condition.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian occupiers' attack on Kharkiv

Terekhov noted that one of the high-rise buildings was seriously damaged during the enemy attack, which led to the displacement of the building structure itself.

The mayor of the city emphasized that the work to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack is still ongoing.

Consequences of the Russian attack on Kharkiv

Electricity and water supply has already been restored to some of the affected buildings.

Communal services and volunteers are actively working to eliminate the consequences of shelling. In particular, they cover window contours. We are checking communications. Water and electricity have already been given to some houses. We will restore everything, Terekhov noted. Share

What is known about the victims of the Russian attack on Kharkiv

According to him, as a result of the enemy attack, a large number of victims turned to doctors for medical assistance.

It is known that two victims are in a very serious condition.

In addition, the mayor of Kharkiv noted that people whose homes were seriously damaged or destroyed are currently housed in dormitories.

In particular, volunteers provide victims with food kits and things.

In addition, the mayor of Kharkiv emphasized that the dynamics of shelling has increased. Therefore, he urged people not to ignore the air warning signals.

Kharkiv suffers from enemy attacks both during the day and at night. Therefore, I am appealing to the citizens not to ignore the signals of air alarms, — emphasizes Terekhov. Share