The Russian army shelled the Kharkiv region. Two people died

On September 12, Russian troops shelled Borova, near Izyum, Kharkiv region. As a result of the attack, it is known about the dead and wounded.

What is known about the shelling of the Kharkiv region by the Russian army

As the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Sinegubov, reported, earlier, the enemy used cluster munitions that hit the residential quarter.

As a result of the attack, a civilian man was killed, and a woman's body was also unblocked from under the rubble. So far, 7 victims are known.

Oleg Synegubov noted that the Russians used a double strike tactic.

Russia also attacked Virolyubivka in Donetsk region

The head of Donetsk OVA Vadym Filashkin said that on September 12, Russian troops launched an artillery attack on the village of Virolyubivka of the Kostyantynivska community, which resulted in the death of three people, and two others were injured.

One of the shells hit the territory of a local enterprise where people were. A truck with humanitarian aid and a car were destroyed during the attack.

In addition, the private sector of Kostyantynivka came under attack — 7 houses and a power line were damaged there.