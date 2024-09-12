The Russian army shelled the Kharkiv region. Two people died

On September 12, Russian troops shelled Borova, near Izyum, Kharkiv region. As a result of the attack, it is known about the dead and wounded.
Points of attention
- The Russian army shelled Borova in Kharkiv Oblast and Virolyubivka in Donetsk Oblast, resulting in the deaths and injuries of people.
- The enemy used cluster munitions, which damaged residential buildings and caused civilian casualties.
- As a result of shelling on September 12, two people died in Borov and three people in Virolyubivka, and more than 10 people were injured.
- Attacks by Russian forces caused damage to property and infrastructure in settlements, including the destruction of homes and vehicles.
What is known about the shelling of the Kharkiv region by the Russian army
As the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Sinegubov, reported, earlier, the enemy used cluster munitions that hit the residential quarter.
As a result of the attack, a civilian man was killed, and a woman's body was also unblocked from under the rubble. So far, 7 victims are known.
Oleg Synegubov noted that the Russians used a double strike tactic.
Russia also attacked Virolyubivka in Donetsk region
The head of Donetsk OVA Vadym Filashkin said that on September 12, Russian troops launched an artillery attack on the village of Virolyubivka of the Kostyantynivska community, which resulted in the death of three people, and two others were injured.
In addition, the private sector of Kostyantynivka came under attack — 7 houses and a power line were damaged there.
We will remind, on September 11, the occupiers shelled the town of Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, twice. As a result of the attack, three residents died, five more people were injured.
