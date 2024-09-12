The Russian Federation attacked Konotop in the Sumy Oblast — the city's lights went out, there are wounded
Sumy OVA
The Russian army struck Konotop in the Sumy Oblast. It is known that there are injured people as a result of the attack, and the light has also gone out.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army struck Konotop in the Sumy Oblast, cutting off electricity and injuring residents.
  • The mayor of Konotop announced that Russian forces had struck the city center and residential buildings.
  • As a result of the Russian attack, 13 people were injured, rescue services are working to eliminate the consequences of the airstrike.
  • On the border with the Sumy region, the activity of enemy subversive groups is recorded, but there are no combat operations in the border zone.

What is known about the shelling of Konotop by the Russian Federation

As the mayor of Konotop, Artem Semenikhin, reported, there were several "arrivals", the enemy hit the infrastructure of our city. There is currently no light in the city.

According to the mayor of Konotop, fires broke out in the city.

The enemy struck, in particular, the city center, residential buildings. I hope we were able to get all the residents out of the house. Now we are running backup power sources in order to supply the network with water, because there is not enough water to extinguish the fires.

Later, the mayor of Konotop announced that the "Points of Invincibility" were starting to work in the city.

Later, it became known that 13 people were injured as a result of the Russian strike on energy and civil infrastructure facilities in Konotop.

The Russians used Shahed UAVs, directing them, among other things, to residential buildings, educational and medical institutions.

The OVA noted that emergency and rescue services are working on the spot. They are eliminating the consequences of an airstrike.

The situation in Sumy region

There are no hostilities in the territory of the border region. However, Russian aviation regularly bombards populated areas.

On the border with the Sumy region, the work of enemy sabotage groups is often recorded.

Russia was planning an attack on Sumy Oblast. Ukraine thwarted these plans by launching an operation by the Defense Forces in the Kursk region.

The Ukrainian military broke through the border in Kurshchyna on the night of August 6. Since then, they have taken control of more than 100 settlements and 1,300 km of territory, destroyed more than six thousand soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces and captured many.

