The Russian Federation attacked Konotop in the Sumy Oblast — the city's lights went out, there are wounded

The Russian army struck Konotop in the Sumy Oblast. It is known that there are injured people as a result of the attack, and the light has also gone out.

What is known about the shelling of Konotop by the Russian Federation

As the mayor of Konotop, Artem Semenikhin, reported, there were several "arrivals", the enemy hit the infrastructure of our city. There is currently no light in the city.

According to the mayor of Konotop, fires broke out in the city.

The enemy struck, in particular, the city center, residential buildings. I hope we were able to get all the residents out of the house. Now we are running backup power sources in order to supply the network with water, because there is not enough water to extinguish the fires. Share

Later, the mayor of Konotop announced that the "Points of Invincibility" were starting to work in the city.

Later, it became known that 13 people were injured as a result of the Russian strike on energy and civil infrastructure facilities in Konotop.

The Russians used Shahed UAVs, directing them, among other things, to residential buildings, educational and medical institutions. Share

The OVA noted that emergency and rescue services are working on the spot. They are eliminating the consequences of an airstrike.

The situation in Sumy region

There are no hostilities in the territory of the border region. However, Russian aviation regularly bombards populated areas.

On the border with the Sumy region, the work of enemy sabotage groups is often recorded.

Russia was planning an attack on Sumy Oblast. Ukraine thwarted these plans by launching an operation by the Defense Forces in the Kursk region.