Forced evacuation of children was announced in Kharkiv Oblast — a list of settlements

The Defense Council of the Kharkiv region made a decision regarding the forced evacuation of children from 29 settlements in the Kupyan district.

From which settlements of the Kupyan district will the children be evacuated

As noted, 269 children from 29 settlements of the Kupyan district are subject to forced evacuation:

Kupyan territorial community — 10 settlements, 158 children;

Kurilivsk Territorial Community — 6 settlements, 41 children;

Kindrashiv Territorial Community — 13 settlements, 70 children.

So far, ten families with children have been evacuated.

The evacuees will receive material aid from international partners, such as the UN, as well as humanitarian, psychological and legal support. For those who need temporary accommodation, assistance is provided or evacuation to other regions of Ukraine is organized with the support of Ukrzaliznytsia.

There is also an evacuation hotline at 0-800-33-92-91, where you can get advice and assistance at all stages of evacuation.

Since May 10, after the intensification of hostilities in the north of the region, 15,031 people have already been evacuated, of which 1,282 are children.

Evacuation trains will no longer run from Pokrovsk

As noted, in connection with the worsening of the security situation, the boarding of people on evacuation trains from the Pokrovsk station has been canceled.

Starting from September 5, Pavlograd station in Dnipropetrovsk region has been designated as the initial departure station for evacuation trains evacuating the civilian population of Donetsk region.