The Russian attack on Kharkiv on September 24. The number of dead has increased to 4 people

Igor Terekhov
In Kharkiv, a woman's body was unblocked from under the rubble of a house in the Kyiv district. Thus, the number of people killed as a result of the attack by the Russian Federation increased to 4 people.

Points of attention

  • The number of people killed as a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on September 24 has increased to 4 people, including a woman whose body was unblocked under the rubble of the building.
  • As a result of airstrikes by the occupiers on residential areas of Kharkiv, 36 people were injured, with 12 injured, including 4 people in serious condition.
  • One of the residential buildings was severely damaged and structurally displaced by the enemy attack, resulting in a total of 18 buildings being damaged.
  • The Russian Federation attacks Kharkiv with airstrikes, which poses a great threat to the city's residents and leads to tragic consequences.

In Kharkiv, the number of victims as a result of the attack by the Russian Federation on September 24 has increased

According to the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, rescuers found the body of a dead woman under the rubble of a nine-story residential building in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, which was hit by a FAB-500 from the UMPK on September 24.

It is noted that the number of people killed as a result of Russian airstrikes in Kharkiv has increased to four people.

Russia attacked Kharkiv with an air bomb on September 24

On September 24, the occupiers released eight FAB-500 air bombs on the residential areas of Kharkiv, hitting residential buildings in the Kyiv and Saltiv districts.

According to OVA, 12 injured people are currently in hospital, 4 of them are in serious condition. A total of 36 people were injured in the attack.

Earlier, rescuers reported that the body of another dead woman may be under the rubble of a house in the Kyiv district.

We will remind, as a result of the attack of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on the city in the evening of September 21, 18 residential high-rise buildings were significantly damaged. Two of the victims were in serious condition. Terekhov noted that one of the high-rise buildings was seriously damaged during the enemy attack, which led to the displacement of the building structure itself.

