The Russian attack on Kharkiv on September 24. The number of dead has increased to 4 people

In Kharkiv, a woman's body was unblocked from under the rubble of a house in the Kyiv district. Thus, the number of people killed as a result of the attack by the Russian Federation increased to 4 people.
In Kharkiv, the number of victims as a result of the attack by the Russian Federation on September 24 has increased
According to the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, rescuers found the body of a dead woman under the rubble of a nine-story residential building in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, which was hit by a FAB-500 from the UMPK on September 24.
It is noted that the number of people killed as a result of Russian airstrikes in Kharkiv has increased to four people.
Russia attacked Kharkiv with an air bomb on September 24
On September 24, the occupiers released eight FAB-500 air bombs on the residential areas of Kharkiv, hitting residential buildings in the Kyiv and Saltiv districts.
According to OVA, 12 injured people are currently in hospital, 4 of them are in serious condition. A total of 36 people were injured in the attack.
Earlier, rescuers reported that the body of another dead woman may be under the rubble of a house in the Kyiv district.
We will remind, as a result of the attack of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on the city in the evening of September 21, 18 residential high-rise buildings were significantly damaged. Two of the victims were in serious condition. Terekhov noted that one of the high-rise buildings was seriously damaged during the enemy attack, which led to the displacement of the building structure itself.
