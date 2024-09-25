The Russian attack on Kharkiv on September 24. The number of dead has increased to 4 people

In Kharkiv, a woman's body was unblocked from under the rubble of a house in the Kyiv district. Thus, the number of people killed as a result of the attack by the Russian Federation increased to 4 people.

In Kharkiv, the number of victims as a result of the attack by the Russian Federation on September 24 has increased

According to the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, rescuers found the body of a dead woman under the rubble of a nine-story residential building in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, which was hit by a FAB-500 from the UMPK on September 24.

It is noted that the number of people killed as a result of Russian airstrikes in Kharkiv has increased to four people.

Russia attacked Kharkiv with an air bomb on September 24

On September 24, the occupiers released eight FAB-500 air bombs on the residential areas of Kharkiv, hitting residential buildings in the Kyiv and Saltiv districts.

According to OVA, 12 injured people are currently in hospital, 4 of them are in serious condition. A total of 36 people were injured in the attack.

Earlier, rescuers reported that the body of another dead woman may be under the rubble of a house in the Kyiv district.