The Russian army attacked a high-rise building in Kharkiv — more than 20 people were injured

On the night of August 22, the Russian army attacked Kharkiv with a FAB-250 aerial bomb. The occupiers threw her onto a high-rise building, and there are wounded.

The Russians struck Kharkov

As Oleksandr Filchakov, the head of the regional prosecutor's office, said, the enemy launched a massive shelling of the city of Kharkiv.

The occupiers used the Su-34 aircraft, which launched three guided aerial bombs from the city of Belgorod in the Russian Federation.

According to preliminary data, the enemy used FAB-250 UMPK.

One of the two anti-aircraft missiles hit in the city of Kharkiv in the Shevchenkiv district, 5 meters from a 16-story residential building.

In the Shevechenkiv district, three residential high-rise buildings were damaged by a bomb attack, nine civilian vehicles were destroyed and 20 were damaged.

A total of 13 people aged 8 to 84 were injured as a result of the Russian shelling of Kharkiv. Among them are three children aged 17, 17 and 8.

Two people are in serious condition. Three in the lung. All others are average. 6 people have been hospitalized, Oleg Sinegubov, the head of OVA, said. Share

Later, he specified that the number of victims increased to 18 people, and most of them had acute reactions to stress.

However, already at 02.07, the head of the OVA informed that 21 people had already been injured as a result of the Russian bomb attack on Kharkiv.

The State Emergency Service reported that the glazing and facades of 7 apartment buildings, a preschool educational institution, as well as 21 cars were damaged due to enemy shelling.

68 people were evacuated from a 16-story residential building near which an enemy bomb hit. In addition, firefighters extinguished fires in 4 cars on a total area of 50 "squares". Work was also carried out to dismantle the destroyed structures of the entrance to the entrance of the high-rise building.

8 units of equipment and 44 rescuers of the State Emergency Service were involved in eliminating the enemy attack. Share

The Russian army also shelled the Kharkiv region

Several houses, an enterprise and the building of the local administration of the State Emergency Service were damaged in the Malodanyliva community of the Kharkiv region as a result of the Russian strike.

One of the night shellings hit the village of Chaykivka.