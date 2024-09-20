Russia carried out airstrikes on Kharkiv — there are casualties

The Russian occupiers bombed Kharkiv in the afternoon of September 20. Explosions are heard in the city, at 5:41 p.m. it is known that three people were injured as a result of the dropping of anti-aircraft guns.

Russia attacked Kharkiv with anti-aircraft guns

The occupiers strike. Kharkiv and the region — stay in shelters, — wrote the head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov at 4:47 p.m.

Prior to such a message from the official, the Air Force warned that the launch of guided air bombs had been recorded in the Kharkiv region.

At 5:03 p.m., the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, reported that so far, two guided aerial bombs were hit in Kharkiv.

Emergency services went to the places of hits.

According to preliminary data, Russian aerial bombs were hit in the Slobidsky and Osnovyansky districts.

According to updated data at 5:14 p.m., two injured people were injured in the Osnovyansk district.

Later, according to Synegubov, the number of victims increased to three.

Russian troops shelled Kharkiv Oblast

The enemy continues the daily terror of the civilian population of Kharkiv region. Around 2:00 p.m. on September 20, the occupiers launched a mortar shelling of the village of Ivashka, Zolochiv community.

As a result of seven blows, a man and a woman were moderately injured, and another man was lightly injured. A home and a car were damaged. Share

After 15:00, the occupiers attacked Kivsharivka, Kupyan district.