Russian occupiers killed an elderly woman and injured dozens of people in Kharkiv

On the night of September 15, a rescue operation is underway in Kharkiv after a new Russian attack. As of 9:50 p.m., one person was killed and 42 civilians were injured.
The attack of the Russian Federation on Kharkiv on August 15 — what is known
Mayor Ihor Terekhov spoke about the situation in the city. According to him, Russian invaders killed a pensioner.
It is also reported that the rescuers were able to control the fire, which broke out as a result of the impact of the occupiers.
As reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, rescuers unblocked the victim's body on the 9th floor of the building.
The prosecutor's office assumed that this is a 94-year-old woman who was considered missing after a Russian aerial bomb hit the house.
The State Emergency Service added that at 7:01 p.m. the fire, with an area of 600 square meters, was contained. Among the injured are at least 4 children. Debris clearance and rescue operations are currently underway.
How Zelensky reacted to the new attack of the Russian Federation on Kharkiv
The head of state draws attention to the fact that the Russians again dropped aerial bombs on the city and aimed at a high-rise building.
A rescue operation is currently underway.
The Ukrainian leader emphasized that the world community should help innocent people to protect themselves from Russian military aircraft, from dozens of guided aerial bombs that take lives every day.
Zelensky also added that it depends on the world whether this terror will continue or whether it will finally be stopped.
