Russian occupiers killed an elderly woman and injured dozens of people in Kharkiv

On the night of September 15, a rescue operation is underway in Kharkiv after a new Russian attack. As of 9:50 p.m., one person was killed and 42 civilians were injured.

The attack of the Russian Federation on Kharkiv on August 15 — what is known

Mayor Ihor Terekhov spoke about the situation in the city. According to him, Russian invaders killed a pensioner.

It is also reported that the rescuers were able to control the fire, which broke out as a result of the impact of the occupiers.

Photo: dsns.gov.ua

The rescuers pulled out the body of an elderly woman from under the rubble of the house, which was hit by the enemy with an anti-tank missile today. So we have one dead person and 42 wounded. The fire was extinguished. All relevant services and volunteers are working on the spot, Terekhov said. Share

Photo: dsns.gov.ua

As reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, rescuers unblocked the victim's body on the 9th floor of the building.

Identification is currently impossible: the body is almost completely burned. A DNA examination will be ordered, the report says. Share

The prosecutor's office assumed that this is a 94-year-old woman who was considered missing after a Russian aerial bomb hit the house.

Photo: dsns.gov.ua

The State Emergency Service added that at 7:01 p.m. the fire, with an area of 600 square meters, was contained. Among the injured are at least 4 children. Debris clearance and rescue operations are currently underway.

How Zelensky reacted to the new attack of the Russian Federation on Kharkiv

The head of state draws attention to the fact that the Russians again dropped aerial bombs on the city and aimed at a high-rise building.

A rescue operation is currently underway.

Photo: dsns.gov.ua

An ordinary residential building, a high-rise building was damaged. Between the 9th and 12th floors — fire and debris. At this time, it is known about more than 40 wounded, among them children. All services are involved in rescuing people. Thanks to everyone who helps. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader emphasized that the world community should help innocent people to protect themselves from Russian military aircraft, from dozens of guided aerial bombs that take lives every day.