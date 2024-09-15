A state of natural disaster is introduced in Poland

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk officially announced that he intends to declare a state of natural disaster in the country due to large-scale floods.

The situation in Poland is rapidly worsening

What is important to understand is that a state of natural disaster can be imposed on part or all of the country in accordance with current regulations in Poland.

Stronie Śląskie. Dom runął niczym pudełko z zapałek... Bardzo szybko przemieszcza się fala z pękniętej tamy. https://t.co/0Zco9KF9Hp pic.twitter.com/gRoZyxtg6C — meteoprognoza.pl🇵🇱 (@MeteoprognozaPL) September 15, 2024

After consultations with relevant ministers and services, I ordered the preparation of a resolution of the Council of Ministers on the introduction of a state of natural disaster, — said Donald Tusk. Share

Po konsultacji z odpowiednimi ministrami i służbami zleciłem przygotowanie rozporządzenia Rady Ministrów o wprowadzeniu stanu klęski żywiołowej. — Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) September 15, 2024

In addition, it is emphasized that in the small Polish town of Strone-Słonski in the Lower Silesian Voivodeship, a dam on the Moravka River was damaged by a flood.

As a result, the city was actually under water. Share

According to the journalists, the situation in the specified settlement is really tragic, because the water destroys everything in its path.

Many photos and videos from the city are published on the network. One of the pictures shows a sunken fire truck.

Stronie Śląskie tam sytuacja jest nie tyle dynamiczna, ale tragiczna. Woda z całym impetem wdziera się w zabudowania, ulice. Porywa wszystko na swojej drodze! pic.twitter.com/IPIXbQXBwC — Remiza.pl (@remizacompl) September 15, 2024

Ukraine has already offered Poland its help

According to Prime Minister Donald Tusk, the Ukrainian authorities have offered to send a hundred rescuers to Poland to help eliminate the consequences of large-scale floods.

The politician noted that the head of the Cabinet of Ministers Denys Shmyhal sent him words of solidarity with Poland and readiness to immediately send a hundred rescuers equipped with special equipment to fight floods.

Very touching, Tusk noted. Share

By the way, the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sibiza to offer neighboring countries, in particular Poland, the help of Ukrainian rescuers in eliminating the consequences of flooding due to extreme rainfall.