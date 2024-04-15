Another dam breaches in Russia, continuing flood in Siberia

The situation in Russia against the background of large-scale floods continues to deteriorate rapidly. The embankment dam in Tomsk has been washed away.

Russia continues to go underwater

As the Russian Armed Forces reported, two bridges were washed away by water in the last two days alone.

The wooden bridge, which was installed on the Tobol River in the village of Temlyakovo, was carried by the current to the city of Kurgan.

In addition, the poem emphasises breaking in the village of Laptevo, and the Ministry of Emergency Situations employees are trying to remove it from the water.

Water is arriving very quickly — in the last day alone, the water level in the Tobol River near Kurgan rose by 140 cm, to 631 cm. Residents of the region were urged to immediately leave the flooded areas.

The Ministry of Emergencies of Russia warns that there will be an intensive rise in the water level of the Tobol River up to 80 cm.

Local telegram channels report that another bridge partially collapsed due to flooding in the Karmaskalin district of Bashkiria.

It is also reported that in the Orenburg region of the Russian Federation, a house floating downstream crashed into a concrete bridge.

In the Tyumen region of the aggressor country, the evacuation of several villages in the Ishim district began. According to the regional authorities, the water level in the Ishim River will soon exceed an "unfavorable mark".

Another dam was destroyed in Russia.

A large-scale flood in the city of Tomsk, Tomsk Region, partially collapsed an embankment dam near the Communal Bridge across the Tom River.

In addition, it is emphasised that the water level continues to rise.

The local authorities also declare an emergency threat due to floods in the Novosibirsk region on the Ini, Berdi, Tara and Tartas rivers.