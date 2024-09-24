The criminal army of the Russian Federation dropped KAB aerial bombs on Kharkiv. It is already known about the destruction and the large number of injured and dead as a result of the enemy attack.

What is known about the consequences of another attack by the Russian occupiers on Kharkiv

So far, four administrative districts of Kharkiv have been hit. Information about victims and destruction is collected by relevant services. But we can already see that residential areas of the city are under bombardment, — informed the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov.

According to him, two aerial bombs of the Russian occupiers hit two residential high-rise buildings in the Kyiv and Saltiv districts.

According to Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, at least five victims of the attack by Russian war criminals are known.

People are under the rubble. One of the high-rise buildings was a direct hit, Sinegubov emphasized.

Later, the head of the OVA reported that as a result of the attack by the Russian occupiers, at least 3 people were killed and 15 people were injured.

What is known about the consequences of the previous attacks of the Russian army on Kharkiv

According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, 18 residential high-rise buildings were significantly damaged as a result of an attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on the city on the evening of September 21. Two people from among the victims were in serious condition.

Terekhov noted that one of the high-rise buildings was seriously damaged during the enemy attack, which led to the displacement of the building structure itself.

The mayor of the city emphasized that the work to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack is still ongoing.