USAID head Samantha Paver arrived in Ukraine — what is the purpose of the visit
Ukraine
Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Paver arrived in Ukraine on October 2.

  • The purpose of the USAID head's visit to Ukraine is to confirm the USA's readiness to cooperate and support Ukraine in preparing for winter.
  • Samantha Paver holds meetings with representatives of various industries aimed at supporting Ukraine in the struggle for freedom and democracy.
  • Russia is preparing strikes on Ukraine's nuclear energy facilities, so it is important to ensure the country's radiation and nuclear safety.
  • Ukraine calls on international organizations and states to prevent threats to social and energy security from Russia.

What is known about Samantha Paver's visit to Ukraine

As noted, the purpose of the visit is to once again confirm the willingness of the USA to cooperate with Ukraine and to provide it with assistance from USAID in preparation for the coming winter.

Just arrived in Kyiv as part of her third visit since the full-scale invasion of Russia. I am delighted with the resilience of the Ukrainian people and I want to hear what else we can do to support them in their quest for freedom and independence, said Samantha Paver.

During her visit, the head of USAID will also hold meetings with government officials, educators, youth representatives, anti-corruption activists, and leaders of the energy and IT sectors.

As a reminder, this is Paver's third visit to Ukraine since 2020. It aims to emphasize how the assistance provided by USAID in the field of development, as well as in humanitarian and economic issues, supports Ukraine in its struggle for freedom and democracy, and at the same time contributes to the building of long-term stability and well-being, the representative office noted organizations

Russia is preparing strikes on Ukraine's nuclear energy facilities

As the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiga, said, Russia is preparing strikes on Ukraine's nuclear energy facilities before winter. This is safety-critical equipment.

According to the data of Sybiga, which was provided in particular by the GUR, it is about probable attacks on the open switchgear of NPPs and transmission substations, as they are critical for the safe operation of nuclear energy in Ukraine.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reminded that Russia is the only country that seized a nuclear power plant in Europe, blackmailing the world.

The Ukrainian peace formula contains a clause on ensuring radiation and nuclear safety. We call on all international organizations and states that respect the UN Charter to prevent the scenario of a terrorist country. We are grateful to the IAEA for the decision to expand missions at a number of energy facilities in Ukraine. We ask the Agency, partner countries and other organizations to implement the agreements as soon as possible. We also call to ensure the permanent extended presence of missions at all relevant facilities, — noted Sybiga.

