USAID head Samantha Paver arrived in Ukraine — what is the purpose of the visit

Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Paver arrived in Ukraine on October 2.
Points of attention
- The purpose of the USAID head's visit to Ukraine is to confirm the USA's readiness to cooperate and support Ukraine in preparing for winter.
- Samantha Paver holds meetings with representatives of various industries aimed at supporting Ukraine in the struggle for freedom and democracy.
- Russia is preparing strikes on Ukraine's nuclear energy facilities, so it is important to ensure the country's radiation and nuclear safety.
- Ukraine calls on international organizations and states to prevent threats to social and energy security from Russia.
What is known about Samantha Paver's visit to Ukraine
As noted, the purpose of the visit is to once again confirm the willingness of the USA to cooperate with Ukraine and to provide it with assistance from USAID in preparation for the coming winter.
During her visit, the head of USAID will also hold meetings with government officials, educators, youth representatives, anti-corruption activists, and leaders of the energy and IT sectors.
As a reminder, this is Paver's third visit to Ukraine since 2020. It aims to emphasize how the assistance provided by USAID in the field of development, as well as in humanitarian and economic issues, supports Ukraine in its struggle for freedom and democracy, and at the same time contributes to the building of long-term stability and well-being, the representative office noted organizations
Russia is preparing strikes on Ukraine's nuclear energy facilities
As the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiga, said, Russia is preparing strikes on Ukraine's nuclear energy facilities before winter. This is safety-critical equipment.
According to the data of Sybiga, which was provided in particular by the GUR, it is about probable attacks on the open switchgear of NPPs and transmission substations, as they are critical for the safe operation of nuclear energy in Ukraine.
The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reminded that Russia is the only country that seized a nuclear power plant in Europe, blackmailing the world.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-