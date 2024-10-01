Another NPP unit was connected to the Ukrainian power grid
Ukraine
Another NPP unit was connected to the Ukrainian power grid

NAEC "Energoatom"
Khmelnitsky NPP
Energoatom reported that the company's specialists connected the power unit of one of the NPPs to the national power grid 12 days earlier after scheduled repairs.

  • Energoatom connected a new power unit to the Ukrainian power grid after scheduled repairs, providing additional electricity supply to the national energy system.
  • The ongoing repair campaign at Ukrainian nuclear power plants is close to completion, ensuring readiness for the upcoming winter months and potential electricity shortages.
  • Energy experts predict a possible shortage of electricity generation in Ukraine during winter, emphasizing the need for stable energy infrastructure and favorable weather conditions.
  • The successful connection of the NPP power unit will add a significant capacity of a thousand MW to the national energy system, contributing to a more stable electricity supply.
  • Preparations by Energoatom and Ukrainian energy workers for the heating season include reloading power units with fresh nuclear fuel to guarantee electricity availability during the challenging winter period.

How the connection of the NPP power unit will affect the situation with electricity in Ukraine

Energoatom noted that the connected power unit is currently gaining capacity. After reaching full capacity, the national energy system will receive an additional thousand MW of electricity.

The company noted that the repair campaign at Ukrainian nuclear power plants is coming to an end, and by the beginning of the heating season, all nine units located on the territory controlled by Ukraine will be ready for operation during the most difficult months.

Energoatom is doing everything to ensure that Ukrainian power units are reloaded with fresh nuclear fuel before the start of the heating season and prepared for the autumn-winter period. The repair campaign is reaching the finish line and by the start of the OZP, all nine units located on the territory controlled by Ukraine will be ready for work during the most difficult months, — stressed the head of "Energoatom" Petro Kotin.

What energy experts predict about the situation with light in winter

Journalists of the Financial Times with reference to Ukrainian energy experts point out that in winter there will be a shortage of electricity generation in Ukraine and even under the best scenario, there may be no light for 5 hours every day.

DTEK, in particular, emphasized that such an optimistic scenario is likely provided there are no new attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on critical energy infrastructure facilities and that the temperature will not be lower than -15 degrees.

