Energoatom reported that the company's specialists connected the power unit of one of the NPPs to the national power grid 12 days earlier after scheduled repairs.
How the connection of the NPP power unit will affect the situation with electricity in Ukraine
Energoatom noted that the connected power unit is currently gaining capacity. After reaching full capacity, the national energy system will receive an additional thousand MW of electricity.
The company noted that the repair campaign at Ukrainian nuclear power plants is coming to an end, and by the beginning of the heating season, all nine units located on the territory controlled by Ukraine will be ready for operation during the most difficult months.
What energy experts predict about the situation with light in winter
Journalists of the Financial Times with reference to Ukrainian energy experts point out that in winter there will be a shortage of electricity generation in Ukraine and even under the best scenario, there may be no light for 5 hours every day.
DTEK, in particular, emphasized that such an optimistic scenario is likely provided there are no new attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on critical energy infrastructure facilities and that the temperature will not be lower than -15 degrees.
