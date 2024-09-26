A Russian drone flew near the Rivne NPP

During the attack of the Russian Federation on September 26, the flight of an attack drone was recorded near the site of the Rivne nuclear power plant. Previously, there were such cases near the Khmelnytskyi station.

A Russian drone flew over another nuclear power plant in Ukraine

As noted, on September 25, another flight of an attack drone was recorded at a critically low altitude near the industrial site of the Rivne NPP.

The company emphasized that once again Russian troops pose a threat to the nuclear safety of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

"Energoatom" informs the relevant institutions about each such fact, because no one has the right to violate the principles of nuclear and radiation safety, the agency states.

Russia is attacking Ukraine's nuclear energy facilities before winter

Russia is preparing strikes on Ukraine's nuclear energy facilities before winter. This is safety-critical equipment. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga.

According to the data of Sybiga, which was provided in particular by the GUR, it is about probable attacks on the open switchgear of NPPs and transmission substations, as they are critical for the safe operation of nuclear energy in Ukraine.

Damage to these objects creates a high risk of a nuclear incident that will have global consequences. Ukrainian special services have already passed on the relevant information to partners. The IAEA was also informed.

In addition, Russia uses Chinese satellites to photograph Ukrainian nuclear power plants. Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyi suggests that the Russian Federation may be preparing to strike Ukraine's nuclear facilities.

The Ukrainian leader emphasized that he intends to share these new data with the leaders of the countries during the UN General Assembly.