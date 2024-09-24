She started photographing Ukrainian nuclear power plants. Zelenskyі warned about the intentions of Russia

Aggressor Russia uses Chinese satellites to photograph Ukrainian nuclear power plants. Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyi suggests that the Russian Federation may be preparing to strike nuclear facilities in Ukraine.

Russia may resort to a sharp escalation

The latest information is that Russia used Chinese satellites and photographed details of objects at nuclear facilities. And from our experience, if Russia photographs certain objects, there is a threat of strikes on nuclear objects. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader emphasized that he intends to share these new data with the leaders of the countries during the UN General Assembly in the next few days.

As already mentioned earlier, at the beginning of September, Volodymyr Zelenskyi held a meeting with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi.

The parties discussed the strengthening of nuclear security in Ukraine, in particular in the context of the inadmissibility of attacks on Ukrainian nuclear power plants and other energy facilities.

They also concluded that stable external power is critical to the safety of nuclear power plants.

Ukraine's victory plan. What is currently known

According to The Times, the plan contains 4 main points:

the first — security guarantees from Western countries, similar to the mutual defense pact within NATO;

the second — the continuation of the offensive on the Kursk region of Russia to strengthen Ukraine's position in the negotiations;

the third is a request for specific modern weapons;

the fourth is international financial assistance for the recovery of the Ukrainian economy, which suffered from the war.