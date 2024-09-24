She started photographing Ukrainian nuclear power plants. Zelenskyі warned about the intentions of Russia

Aggressor Russia uses Chinese satellites to photograph Ukrainian nuclear power plants. Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyi suggests that the Russian Federation may be preparing to strike nuclear facilities in Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyі actively warns about possible threats to Ukrainian nuclear power plants.
- The President of Ukraine intends to reveal these new data at the UN General Assembly.
- Ukraine's victory plan includes security guarantees from Western countries, the continuation of the Kurdistan offensive to strengthen its position in negotiations with Russia, a request for modern weapons and international financial assistance.
Russia may resort to a sharp escalation
The Ukrainian leader emphasized that he intends to share these new data with the leaders of the countries during the UN General Assembly in the next few days.
As already mentioned earlier, at the beginning of September, Volodymyr Zelenskyi held a meeting with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi.
The parties discussed the strengthening of nuclear security in Ukraine, in particular in the context of the inadmissibility of attacks on Ukrainian nuclear power plants and other energy facilities.
They also concluded that stable external power is critical to the safety of nuclear power plants.
Ukraine's victory plan. What is currently known
According to The Times, the plan contains 4 main points:
the first — security guarantees from Western countries, similar to the mutual defense pact within NATO;
the second — the continuation of the offensive on the Kursk region of Russia to strengthen Ukraine's position in the negotiations;
the third is a request for specific modern weapons;
the fourth is international financial assistance for the recovery of the Ukrainian economy, which suffered from the war.
The editors of the publication draw attention to the fact that for Ukraine at the moment it is fundamental to maintain the support of the States, especially given the high probability of Donald Trump's return to the White House.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-