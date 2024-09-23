Zelenskyi visited a factory for the production of projectiles for Ukraine in the United States — photo
Ukraine
Zelenskyi visited a factory for the production of projectiles for Ukraine in the United States — photo

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyi visited a factory for the production of projectiles for Ukraine in the United States — photo
Читати українською

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi visited the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Pennsylvania during his visit to the USA

Points of attention

  • The President of Ukraine visited a plant for the production of shells for Ukrainian soldiers in the United States.
  • Zelenskyy noted the expansion of cooperation between Pennsylvania and Ukraine.
  • During his visit to the USA, Zelensky also plans to present a plan for victory in the confrontation with Russia.
  • The president plans to discuss the victory plan with US leader Joe Biden and other world leaders.

As part of his visit to the USA, Zelensky visited the Scranton plant

A factory that produces artillery shells. 155 caliber. Now — for our soldiers who protect not only our state, not only Ukraine. The plant will increase production.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that he began his visit to the States "with thanks to all the workers of the plant and agreements on expanding cooperation between Pennsylvania and our Zaporozhye."

According to the president, it is at such enterprises that "it is felt that the democratic world can really win."

Thanks to precisely such people in Ukraine, in America, in all partner countries, who are working to ensure that life is protected, — says Zelensky's publication

What is known about Zelensky's visit to the USA

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on a working trip to the USA, where he will take part in a number of official events, including speaking at the UN General Assembly.

The head of state emphasized that this autumn the further fate of the criminal war launched by Russia against Ukraine should be decided.

In particular, Zelenskyy plans to present the developed victory plan to American leader Joe Biden.

Of course, I will present the victory plan to all the leaders of the partner countries, who, like President Biden, are world leaders and can become world leaders by helping us with the victory plan. Let's also imagine him in Congress - both parties - and both candidates for the presidency of the United States, - emphasized the president.

He also added that America has sufficient strength to ensure the peace envisaged by the Ukrainian peace formula together with Ukraine and its partners.

