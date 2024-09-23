Zelenskyi visited a factory for the production of projectiles for Ukraine in the United States — photo

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi visited the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Pennsylvania during his visit to the USA
Points of attention
- The President of Ukraine visited a plant for the production of shells for Ukrainian soldiers in the United States.
- Zelenskyy noted the expansion of cooperation between Pennsylvania and Ukraine.
- During his visit to the USA, Zelensky also plans to present a plan for victory in the confrontation with Russia.
- The president plans to discuss the victory plan with US leader Joe Biden and other world leaders.
As part of his visit to the USA, Zelensky visited the Scranton plant
Скрентон, Пенсильванія. Завод, що виробляє артилерійські снаряди. 155-й калібр. Зараз — для наших воїнів, які захищають не лише нашу державу, не лише Україну. Завод збільшуватиме виробництво.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 22, 2024
Почав візит у Сполучені Штати з подяки всім працівникам заводу й домовленостей про… pic.twitter.com/BKIWFhxWP9
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that he began his visit to the States "with thanks to all the workers of the plant and agreements on expanding cooperation between Pennsylvania and our Zaporozhye."
According to the president, it is at such enterprises that "it is felt that the democratic world can really win."
<script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
What is known about Zelensky's visit to the USA
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on a working trip to the USA, where he will take part in a number of official events, including speaking at the UN General Assembly.
The head of state emphasized that this autumn the further fate of the criminal war launched by Russia against Ukraine should be decided.
In particular, Zelenskyy plans to present the developed victory plan to American leader Joe Biden.
He also added that America has sufficient strength to ensure the peace envisaged by the Ukrainian peace formula together with Ukraine and its partners.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-