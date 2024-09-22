President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on a working trip to the USA, where he will take part in a number of official events, including speaking at the UN General Assembly.

What to expect from Zelensky's visit to the USA

We are starting our visit to the United States. Now we fly to Pennsylvania, a special visit. Then New York, Washington, said the president, already on the plane on his way to the USA. Share

The head of state emphasized that this autumn the further fate of the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine should be decided.

In particular, Zelenskyy plans to present the developed victory plan to American leader Joe Biden.

Of course, I will present the victory plan to all the leaders of the partner countries, who, like President Biden, are world leaders and can become world leaders by helping us with the victory plan. Let's also imagine him in Congress — both parties — and both candidates for the presidency of the United States, — emphasized the president. Share

He also added that America has sufficient strength to ensure the peace envisaged by the Ukrainian peace formula together with Ukraine and its partners.

What else did Zelenskyi say about the victory plan

In an interview with the journalists of the American edition of The New Yorker, the President of Ukraine emphasized that if the US does not support the victory plan developed by Ukraine, "Plan B" will remain, but it foresees a very long war and numerous losses.

Now I propose a new "Plan A". This plan means that we are changing the current course, where only thanks to the strength of our military, the heroic devotion to the European values of our people and our soldiers, we survived, Zelensky emphasized. Share

The victory plan envisages strengthening Ukraine so that the war does not drag on. It does not require the involvement of the Russian side, but rather outlines what the partners can do without the participation of the Russian Federation.

This plan was designed primarily with Biden's support in mind. If he doesn't want to support him, I can't make him. If he refuses, well, then we will have to continue to live according to "plan B". And it's sad, the president admitted. Share

He called Biden's possible refusal "a terrible thought."

This would mean that Biden does not want the war to end in any way that deprives Russia of victory. And as a result, the war will drag on, he emphasized.