President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on a working trip to the USA, where he will take part in a number of official events, including speaking at the UN General Assembly.
Points of attention
- President Zelensky is on a working visit to the USA to present a victory plan for ending the war with Russia.
- The plan aims to strengthen Ukraine and find ways to resolve the conflict without Russian involvement.
- Zelensky emphasizes the importance of international cooperation to ensure peace and stability in the region.
- The visit to the USA is crucial to attract attention to Ukraine's struggles and seek support from global partners.
- President Zelensky's discussions with leaders like Joe Biden aim to bring an end to the conflict and prevent further losses for Ukraine.
What to expect from Zelensky's visit to the USA
The head of state emphasized that this autumn the further fate of the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine should be decided.
In particular, Zelenskyy plans to present the developed victory plan to American leader Joe Biden.
He also added that America has sufficient strength to ensure the peace envisaged by the Ukrainian peace formula together with Ukraine and its partners.
What else did Zelenskyi say about the victory plan
In an interview with the journalists of the American edition of The New Yorker, the President of Ukraine emphasized that if the US does not support the victory plan developed by Ukraine, "Plan B" will remain, but it foresees a very long war and numerous losses.
The victory plan envisages strengthening Ukraine so that the war does not drag on. It does not require the involvement of the Russian side, but rather outlines what the partners can do without the participation of the Russian Federation.
He called Biden's possible refusal "a terrible thought."
This would mean that Biden does not want the war to end in any way that deprives Russia of victory. And as a result, the war will drag on, he emphasized.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-