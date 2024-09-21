Zelensky refuted the WSJ data about 80,000 dead soldiers of the Armed Forces
Ukraine
Zelenskyy
Читати українською
Source:  Interfax-Ukraine

On September 20, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, denied the information of The Wall Street Journal about the death of 80,000 Ukrainian soldiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The head of state called it a lie.

Points of attention

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied the WSJ data about the death of 80,000 Ukrainian soldiers, calling it a lie.
  • People's deputy Roman Kostenko also commented on the information about the losses of the Armed Forces. He stated that the WSJ's figures are overstated.
  • According to the latest data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the losses of the Russian Armed Forces since the beginning of the war amount to 640,920 servicemen.
  • Data on the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers remain a state secret.

Zelenskyy denied the WSJ's data on the number of military casualties

The head of state made a statement during a meeting with journalists. According to him, the data of the foreign publication is significantly overestimated.

80 thousand? This is a lie. The real figure is much lower than what has been published. Much.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine named the losses of the Armed Forces as of February 25, 2024. During the 24 months of full-scale war, Ukraine lost 31,000 servicemen.

It should be noted that the data on the number of dead representatives of the Defense Forces is a state secret. It is not revealed so as not to help the enemy.

People's deputy Roman Kostenko also commented on the information of the Western publication about the losses of the Armed Forces. He called the published data overestimated.

WSJ published an article about the losses of the AFU and the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation

On September 17, the publication published a material with information on the number of dead servicemen from both armies.

About 80,000 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly died in the battles for Ukraine. The number of wounded was estimated at 400,000.

Significantly greater irreversible losses in the Russian army. They were estimated at 200,000, another 400,000 Russian soldiers were wounded.

According to the data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation as of September 21, the losses of the Russian Armed Forces since the beginning of the full-scale war amount to 640,920 servicemen.

