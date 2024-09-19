Minus more than 1100 soldiers and 14 tanks. The General Staff announced the losses of the Russian army during the day

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 638,140 soldiers.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian defense forces destroyed more than 1,100 Russian soldiers and 14 tanks per day.
- The total number of losses of the Russian army is 638,140 servicemen since the beginning of the invasion.
- 187 combat clashes were recorded in different directions of the front, with the largest concentration of attacks near Novogrodivka.
- Defense forces repelled enemy attacks in the Kupyan, Lyman, Kramatorsk, Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,130 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 8,705 (+14) units,
armored combat vehicles — 17,093 (+13) units,
artillery systems — 18,177 (+23) units,
RSZV — 1189 (+1) units,
air defense equipment — 947 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 328 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 15,417 (+63) units,
cruise missiles — 2,592 (+0) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 24,839 (+55) units,
of special equipment — 3,109 (+0) units.
What is the situation at the front
As the General Staff notes, 187 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.
In the Kupyan direction, 15 attacks by invaders took place during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Kruglyakivka, Stelmakhivka, and Pischany.
The enemy attacked 18 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to penetrate our defense near Druzhelyubivka, Cherneshchyna, Nevsky, Makiivka, Novosadovo, and Bilogorivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked four times in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Stupochky and Bila Hora.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 40 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance most actively in the areas of Kostyantynivka and Georgiivka settlements. In addition, the enemy attacked in the direction of Tsukuriny, Ukranian, Dalny, and Zhelany First.
