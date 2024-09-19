Minus more than 1100 soldiers and 14 tanks. The General Staff announced the losses of the Russian army during the day

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 638,140 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,130 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 8,705 (+14) units,

armored combat vehicles — 17,093 (+13) units,

artillery systems — 18,177 (+23) units,

RSZV — 1189 (+1) units,

air defense equipment — 947 (+0) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 15,417 (+63) units,

cruise missiles — 2,592 (+0) units,

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 24,839 (+55) units,

of special equipment — 3,109 (+0) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 187 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

In the Kupyan direction, 15 attacks by invaders took place during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Kruglyakivka, Stelmakhivka, and Pischany.

The enemy attacked 18 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to penetrate our defense near Druzhelyubivka, Cherneshchyna, Nevsky, Makiivka, Novosadovo, and Bilogorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked four times in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Stupochky and Bila Hora.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 46 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Vozdvizhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Krasniy Yar, Grodivka, Novogrodivka, Marynivka, Myrolyubivka and Mykhailivka. The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near Novogrodivka.