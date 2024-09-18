General Staff: since the beginning of the day, there have been 103 skirmishes between the AFU and the Russian Army

The Russian army continues to advance in various directions of the front, and the Defense Forces are retaliating fiercely. Most of the battles are recorded in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions.

Current situation at the front on September 18

In the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at 16:00 on September 18, there are 103 combat clashes between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian Army.

The occupying forces continue to shell Defense Forces positions and bombard peaceful towns. Aviation, artillery and mortars are used for this.

It is the hottest now in the Kurakhiv and Pokrovsky directions. The defense forces are taking all necessary measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory. Share

Current situation at the front on September 18:

The Russian army in the Kharkiv direction stormed the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Vovchansk. The enemy involved aviation. The General Staff did not specify the number of assaults since the beginning of the day.

Nine offensive actions were recorded in the Kupyansk direction . Seven assaults have already been repulsed, two battles continue.

In the Lyman direction, the Russian army carried out seven attacks. Two military clashes continued as of 16:00.

Since the beginning of the day, two assaults have been recorded in the Siversky direction . The Armed Forces of Ukraine already repelled one, the second continued at the time of writing the report.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled three attacks by the Russian army. The Russian aviation bombarded Chasovy Yar and Druzhkivka with anti-aircraft missiles and anti-aircraft missiles.

The Russian army carried out seven assaults in the Toretsk direction. Ivanopil and Shcherbynivka were bombarded with anti-aircraft guns.

24 Russian assaults have already been recorded in the Pokrovsky direction . As of 16:00, three battles were going on.

Since the beginning of the day, the Russian army has carried out 26 attacks in the Kurakhiv direction . The Armed Forces have already repelled 23 assaults.

Five offensive actions of the Russian army were recorded in the Vremivsk direction . Defence forces of Ukraine repelled two attacks, three more battles continued as of 16:00.

The Russian army attacked the positions of the Armed Forces near Gulyaipol in the Gulyaipil direction .

In the Orykhiv direction, the troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders four times. One battle continues.

In the Dnieper direction, the Russians launched four attacks.

Losses of the Russian Armed Forces in the war against Ukraine

The Russian army continues to lose men and equipment.

The Russian Armed Forces lost 637,010 soldiers in the war against Ukraine.

Updated data on the destroyed equipment of the occupying forces: