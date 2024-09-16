GeneralStaff: the AFU repelled 99 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

The defense forces of Ukraine thwart the insidious plans of the Russian army and hold their positions despite numerous assaults. Since the beginning of the day on September 16, 99 clashes have already been recorded. Kurakhivskyi and Pokrovskyi remain the hottest destinations.

Current situation at the front on September 16

In the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, it is indicated that the Russian army continues to attack border settlements in Sumy region and Chernihiv region.

The border settlements of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions suffered from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Vovkivka, Nova Sloboda, Velyka Berizka, Porohony and Gremyach were attacked by enemy artillery. The invaders carried out airstrikes in the areas of Shalygine, Nova Sloboda, Richki and Novomykolaivka settlements, dropping 11 air bombs. Share

Russian aviation is also shelling the Kursk region, since the beginning of the day it has dropped 15 anti-aircraft missiles.

Current information on the front as of 4:00 p.m. on September 16:

In the Kupian direction, the Russian army tried seven times to storm the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Four fights are ongoing.

In the Limansk direction, the Armed Forces repulsed 12 attacks, six more clashes continued as of 4:00 p.m.

In the Siversky direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine near Ivano-Daryivka. The assault was repulsed.

Four Russian attacks were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction : two each near Chasovoy Yar and Vasyukivka.

The occupying forces carried out 12 assaults in the Toretsk direction. Nine of them were successfully repelled by the Armed Forces, three more combat clashes are ongoing.

24 attacks were recorded in the Pokrovsky direction . As of 16:00, four more clashes continued.

There were 26 assaults by the enemy's army in the Kurakhiv direction . The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 19 battles by 16:00, seven more battles are ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, there have been five assaults in the direction of Vremivsk . Two of them have already been repelled.

In the Orykhiv direction, the Russian army is shelling the positions of the Defence Forces and civilian infrastructure with various weapons.

Two assaults took place in the Dnieper direction. The Armed Forces repulsed the enemy.

Losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine

According to updated data, the Russian army lost 634,860 soldiers, 1,060 of them in the last day.

Losses of equipment of the Russian Armed Forces: