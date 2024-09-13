GeneralStaff: The AFU repelled 69 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

The defense forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the Russian army, battles are taking place in almost all directions of the front. Since the beginning of the day on September 13, a total of 69 assaults by the Russian Armed Forces have been recorded.

Current situation at the front on September 13

The Russians continue to try to advance in almost all directions. The summary of the General Staff as of 16:00 on September 13 refers to 69 assault actions of the Russian army since the beginning of the day.

Russian aviation bombards settlements in the border regions. It also massively shelled the Kursk region.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes in the areas of Pavlivka, Okhtyrka, Yampil and Kisla Dubina settlements, using eight anti-aircraft missiles. The Russians are bombing the Kursk region of the Russian Federation: according to the available information, 15 strikes have been made on its territory by sixteen guided aerial bombs.

Current information about the situation at the front as of 4:00 p.m. on September 13:

One attack was recorded in the Kharkiv direction . The Russians wanted to advance near Gatysh, but were repulsed by the Ukrainian military.

In the Kupian direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already repelled two attacks near Petropavlivka and Stelmakhivka. Three combat clashes are ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, 14 attacks have been recorded in the Limansky direction . As of 4:00 p.m., ten of them have been repelled, and four are ongoing.

There were three Russian assaults on the Siverskyi direction . Without success for the army of the Russian Federation.

Two skirmishes are ongoing in the Kramatorsk direction. One attack by the Russian Armed Forces was repulsed earlier.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupying forces are actively using aviation. Since the beginning of the day, two attempts by the Russians to advance have been recorded

There were 11 attacks in the Pokrovsky direction . Two clashes continued as of 16:00.

21 attacks were recorded in the Kurakhiv direction . During the writing of the summary of the General Staff, four battles were fought near Kostyantynivka and Zhelany Pershy.

In the direction of Vremivsk, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled four assaults. Three more fights are still going on.

Two Russian attacks were recorded in the Dnieper direction. One was repelled by the Defence Forces of Ukraine, the other continued as of 4:00 p.m.

It was quiet in both directions from the beginning of the day on September 13. It is about Hulyaipilskyi and Orichivskyi.

Losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

According to the General Staff of Ukraine, the total number of liquidated Russian soldiers is estimated at 631,420. Of them, 1,220 were killed or wounded in the last day.

Total losses of the Russian army against Ukraine:

tanks — 8,671 (+18) units;

BBM — 17,003 (+48) units;

artillery systems — 18,061 (+52) units;

RSZV — 1,185 (+1) units;

air defense equipment — 945 units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 328 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 15,113 (+80) units;

cruise missiles — 2,591 units;

ships or boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 24,560 (+79) units;

special equipment — 3,071 (+10) units.