General Staff: AFU repelled 58 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day. It is the hottest in the Pokrovsky direction

Since the beginning of the day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled 58 attacks. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff as of 16:00 on September 11.

Current situation at the front on the evening of September 11

According to the data of the General Staff, it is the hottest in the Pokrovsky direction. Although the total number of attacks has decreased several times, the Russians do not stop trying to advance on almost all aspects of the front.

The invaders continue to use aviation and artillery in the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions. In particular, the areas of Popivka, Grabovskoe, Porozok, Oleksandrivka, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Lyubimivka, Nova Sloboda, Bila Bereza, Mezenivka, Klyusy, Semenivka, Mykolaivka, Krasny Khutir were hit by artillery. The enemy also carried out airstrikes on Semenivka, Ivashchenkovo, Volodymyrivka, Bila Bereza, Vilna Sloboda, Kindrativka, and Popivka, dropping a total of 14 air bombs. Share

Summary data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 4:00 p.m. on September 11:

In the Kharkiv direction, two battles were recorded near Gatyshch and Tykhi. They continued during the writing of the summary.

Since the beginning of the day, there have been five collisions in the Kupyansk direction . One battle continues near Sinkivka.

Nine skirmishes were recorded in the Lyman direction . As of 16:00, three battles were going on.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians three times stormed the positions of the Defense Forces near Toretsk and Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russians have carried out 16 attacks since the beginning of the day. 13 of them have already been repelled. As of 16:00, three clashes continued.

14 Russian assaults were recorded in the Kurakhiv direction . Of these, eight were ongoing at the time of writing the summary.

There were three attacks in the Vremivsk direction . The defence forces repelled them.

Since the beginning of the day, two skirmishes have been recorded in the Orihiv direction .

In the Dnieper direction, the Russians organized four attacks, but were pushed back.

Losses of Russia in the war against Ukraine

As of September 11, 2024, the losses of the Russian army since the start of a full-scale war amount to 628,930 soldiers.

During the day, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation destroyed 1,140 soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces.

Actual losses of the enemy in equipment are shown on the morning infographic of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.