The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 Russian invaders, 73 artillery systems and 17 self-propelled guns

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 630,200 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,270 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

tanks — 8,653 (+11) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 16,955 (+17) units;

artillery systems — 18,009 (+73) units;

RSZV — 1184 (+2) units;

air defense equipment — 945 (+2) units;

aircraft — 369 (+1) units;

helicopters — 328 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 15,033 (+43) units;

cruise missiles — 2,591 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 24,481 (+93) units;

special equipment — 3061 (+2) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front

As noted by the General Staff, 105 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

16 enemy attacks were recorded in the Kupyansk direction. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Lozova, Sinkivka, Hlushkivka, Stelmakhivka, and Andriivka.

In the Lymansky direction, our troops repelled 11 assaults by the occupiers in the areas of Makiivka, Nevsky, Terniv, Grekivka, Druzhelyubivka, and Teverdokhlibovoy and Dibrova.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, launched six attacks. He concentrated his efforts in the areas of Toretsk, Nelipivka and Dachne settlements.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 30 attacks. The main efforts of the enemy were concentrated in the areas of Vozdvizhenka, Zeleny Polya, Novooleksandrivka, Grodivka, Novotroitskoho, Novogrodivka, Selidovoy, and Mykhailivka. Share