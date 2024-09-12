General Staff: 79 clashes have taken place between the AFU and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day

The Armed Forces continue to repulse the assaults of the Russian army. According to the summary of the General Staff at 16:00 on September 12, 79 combat clashes took place between the Defence Forces of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Current situation at the front on September 12

The General Staff reports that most Russian assaults were recorded in the Kurakhiv and Pokrovsky directions. The occupiers also continue to shell border communities.

Today, in Kharkiv Oblast, Chernihiv Oblast, and Sumy Oblast, the communities of Timofiivka, Ivano-Shiychyne, Gremyach, Sukhodil, and Porozok were affected by the fire of enemy artillery and mortars. In addition, the Russians carried out airstrikes with anti-aircraft missiles in the areas of Pavlivka, Marynoy, Bilopyll, Obodiv and Richok.

The current situation at the front as of 4:00 p.m. according to the summary of the General Staff:

Since the beginning of the day, two Russian assaults have been recorded in the Kharkiv direction . The occupiers wanted to advance in the Vovchansk district.

As of 4:00 p.m., a battle was ongoing in the Kupyansk direction . Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the Russians, who were conducting offensive operations near Kolisnikivka and Synkivka.

Three Russian attacks were recorded in the Lyman direction . The defense forces of Ukraine successfully repelled them.

In the Siverskyi direction , the enemy tried to advance near Verkhnokamyanskyi. The Russians' attempts were unsuccessful. As of 16:00, one battle was ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at the time of writing the summary, there were four battles. The General Staff does not indicate the number of clashes on this part of the front since the beginning of the day.

Four skirmishes were recorded in the Toretsk direction . Battles took place in the districts of New York and Nelipivka. The occupiers used bomber aircraft, but still received a strong rebuff from the Armed Forces.

Since the beginning of the day, 20 attacks have been recorded in the Pokrovsky direction . Of them, 14 were repelled, and at the time of writing the report, six more were in progress.

33 combat clashes were recorded in the Kurakhiv direction . 27 The defense forces of Ukraine have already repelled. The hottest battles are taking place near the settlement of Georgiyivka.

There have been two attacks in the Vremivsk direction since the beginning of the day.

In the Dnieper direction, the Russians carried out offensive actions twice.

Losses of Russia in the war against Ukraine

As of the morning of September 12, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 630,200 occupiers.

Over the past day, 1,270 Russian soldiers have been eliminated.

Russian losses in equipment as of September 12, 2024:

tanks — 8,653 (+11) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 16,955 (+17) units;

artillery systems — 18,009 (+73) units;

RSZV — 1184 (+2) units;

air defense equipment — 945 (+2) units;

aircraft — 369 (+1) units;

helicopters — 328 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 15,033 (+43) units;

cruise missiles — 2,591 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 24,481 (+93) units;

special equipment — 3061 (+2) units.