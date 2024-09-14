General Staff: The AFU repelled 83 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

The defense forces of Ukraine are repulsing the enemy. According to the operational summary of the General Staff, as of 16:00 on September 14, the Russian army stormed the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 83 times.

Current situation at the front on September 14

The Russian army is trying to advance in different directions. Most of the battles are fought in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions.

The Russian army continues to bombard the positions of the armed forces and peaceful settlements near the border with aircraft and artillery.

The occupier continues to use aviation and artillery in the border areas of the Sumy region. In particular, areas of the settlements of Nova Huta, Grabovskoe, Vovkivka, Sopych, Ulanov, Novodmytrivka, Bachivsk came under artillery fire. Nova Huta, Obody, Iskriskivshchyna, Pavlivka, Bilopylla, Kindrativka were hit by an airstrike. Share

Operational information of the General Staff as of 16:00 on September 14 for each part of the front:

Three assaults were recorded in the Kharkiv direction . The Russians wanted to advance near Vovchansk.

Since the beginning of the day, four attempts of offensive actions by the Russian army have been recorded in the Kupyansk direction . The occupying forces stormed the positions of the Armed Forces near Lozova and Synkivka.

Since the beginning of the day, 11 assaults have been recorded in the Lyman direction . Five clashes continued at the time of writing the summary.

There have been three combat clashes in the Seversky direction since the beginning of the day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russian army carried out one assault. The occupying forces attacked the positions of the Armed Forces near Andriivka.

Six attacks were recorded in the Toretsk direction . Russian aviation bombarded Kostyantynika, Katerynivka, and Kleban-Bik with anti-aircraft missiles. Friendship was fired upon by the National People's Army.

Since the beginning of the day, the Russian army has carried out 23 attacks in the Pokrovsky direction . Six clashes are ongoing.

27 battles have already taken place in the Kurakhiv direction , of which three are still ongoing.

Two assaults were repulsed in the Vremivsk direction .

Since the beginning of the day, the Russians have twice attacked the positions of the Armed Forces in the Dnieper direction. Enemy assaults repulsed.

Losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

On the morning of September 14, the General Staff of the Armed Forces updated the number of losses of the Russian army during the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine. The number of lost military personnel increased to 632,630 soldiers.

Over the past day, 1,210 Russian soldiers have been eliminated.

Actual losses of the Russian army in equipment: