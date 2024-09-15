The Armed Forces destroyed more than 8,000 Russian soldiers, 44 tanks and an airplane during the week

Ukrainian defenders eliminated 8,540 Russian soldiers in a week. Also, our fighters managed to destroy the plane, 305 artillery systems and 370 drones.

What are the losses of the Russian army during the week

According to the commander of the Ground Forces Oleksandr Pavlyuk, during the week from September 8 to 15, the losses of the Russian Federation amounted to about 8,540 personnel.

In addition, the Armed Forces managed to destroy:

44 tanks;

166 combat armored vehicles;

305 artillery systems;

6 RSZV;

5 air defense systems;

466 units of auto equipment;

37 units of special equipment.

In addition, the Armed Forces destroyed an enemy aircraft, 4 missiles and 370 UAVs.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,170 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

tanks — 8,680 (+6) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 17,063 (+20) units;

artillery systems — 18,109 (+23) units;

RSZV — 1186 units;

air defense equipment — 947 (+1) units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 328 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 15,234 (+85) units;

cruise missiles — 2,592 (+1) units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 24,684 (+53) units;

special equipment — 3,084 units.

As the General Staff notes, 164 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

17 enemy attacks took place in the Kupyan direction during the day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kolisnikivka, Stelmakhivka, Lozova and Synkivka.

The enemy attacked 19 times in the Lyman direction. He tried to advance near Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka, Nevsky, Novosadovo, Zarichny, Cherneshchyna, Serebryanka, and Terni.

In the Siverskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 assaults by the Russian invaders near Bilogorivka, Verkhnokamyansky, and Vyimka.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 12 attacks near Druzhba, Dachny, Nelipivka and Toretsk.