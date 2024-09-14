The AFU estimated the number of Russian troops in the Kursk direction of the front
The AFU estimated the number of Russian troops in the Kursk direction of the front

Kursk
Читати українською
Source:  Telethon "United News"

At the beginning of the Kursk operation, the Russian Armed Forces kept about 11,000 servicemen in this direction. Now, according to various estimates, there are 30,000 to 45,000.

Points of attention

  • Russian troop numbers in the Kursk area have increased from around 11,000 to estimates ranging from 30,000 to 45,000.
  • The intensified shelling of Ukrainian territories controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine raises concerns about the escalating conflict.
  • The capture of the city of Suja has significantly complicated the logistics of Russian troops in the region, cutting off their grouping.
  • The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggests potential transfer of additional Russian units to Kursk for a counteroffensive operation.
  • Monitoring of Russian counterattacks in Kursk Oblast indicates the possibility of a large-scale coordinated counteroffensive operation by Russian forces.

Russia keeps up to 45,000 troops in the Kursk area

Vadym Mysnyk, the spokesman of the operative-tactical group "Siversk", announced this on the air of the nationwide telethon "Yedini Novyni".

If we talk about data from open sources, at the beginning of the Kursk operation, the enemy kept about 11 thousand military personnel in this direction. Now, according to various estimates, there are from 30 to 45 thousand. We see that the results are there. The enemy is trying to build up forces to slow down our advance.

He also noted that the Russians are increasing shelling of their own territory, which is under Ukrainian control.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 82 shellings on the territory of Chernihiv and Sumy regions, and 127 shellings on the area of Kursk region, which is controlled by the Defense Forces, in particular, fired 37 self-propelled grenades.

Mysnyk also emphasized that, having taken control of Suzha, the Ukrainian Defense Forces made logistics much more difficult for the Russians.

It was not for nothing that we took control of the city of Suzhu — it is one of the transport and logistics hubs that literally cuts through their "Sevier" grouping — it is the Bryansk, Kursk, and Bilhorod regions.

The Russians are unable to repulse the Ukrainian soldiers

The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) announced a forecast that the Russian army may have to transfer additional units from other parts of the theater of operations to the Kursk region.

Only in this way will the invaders be able to create a grouping of forces capable of conducting a long counteroffensive operation.

ISW continues to monitor Russian counterattacks in Kursk Oblast, but has yet to observe large-scale combat operations that would indicate that Russian forces have launched a large-scale coordinated counteroffensive operation aimed at completely pushing Ukrainian forces out of Kursk Oblast, the report said.

