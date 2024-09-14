The AFU estimated the number of Russian troops in the Kursk direction of the front

At the beginning of the Kursk operation, the Russian Armed Forces kept about 11,000 servicemen in this direction. Now, according to various estimates, there are 30,000 to 45,000.
Russia keeps up to 45,000 troops in the Kursk area
Vadym Mysnyk, the spokesman of the operative-tactical group "Siversk", announced this on the air of the nationwide telethon "Yedini Novyni".
He also noted that the Russians are increasing shelling of their own territory, which is under Ukrainian control.
Yesterday, the enemy launched 82 shellings on the territory of Chernihiv and Sumy regions, and 127 shellings on the area of Kursk region, which is controlled by the Defense Forces, in particular, fired 37 self-propelled grenades.
Mysnyk also emphasized that, having taken control of Suzha, the Ukrainian Defense Forces made logistics much more difficult for the Russians.
The Russians are unable to repulse the Ukrainian soldiers
The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) announced a forecast that the Russian army may have to transfer additional units from other parts of the theater of operations to the Kursk region.
Only in this way will the invaders be able to create a grouping of forces capable of conducting a long counteroffensive operation.
ISW continues to monitor Russian counterattacks in Kursk Oblast, but has yet to observe large-scale combat operations that would indicate that Russian forces have launched a large-scale coordinated counteroffensive operation aimed at completely pushing Ukrainian forces out of Kursk Oblast, the report said.
