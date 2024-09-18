The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,100 Russian invaders, 25 artillery systems and 6 tanks

The Ukrainian military continues to liquidate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 637,010 soldiers.
Points of attention
- During the day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 1,100 Russian invaders and destroyed 25 artillery systems and 6 tanks.
- Over the past day, 194 combat clashes took place at the front, where the troops repelled 49 attacks in the Kurakhiv direction.
- The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near Grodivka and Novogrodivka in the Pokrovsky direction.
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces demonstrate high efficiency and resilience even in the face of active enemy attacks.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,130 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 8,691 (+6) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 17,080 (+3) units;
artillery systems — 18,154 (+25) units;
RSZV — 1188 units;
air defense equipment — 947 units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 328 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 15,354 (+25) units;
cruise missiles — 2,592 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 24,784 (+45) units;
special equipment — 3109 (+18) units.
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, 194 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.
With the support of the enemy's aviation, 13 enemy attacks took place in the Kupyan direction during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Novoosynovo, Kruglyakivka, Andriivka, Kolisnikivka, Petropavlivka, and Lozova.
The enemy attacked 14 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to advance near Cherneshchyna, Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka, Torsky, and Nevsky.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked ten times near Chasovoy Yar, Stupochky, Klishchiivka, and Bila Hora. The situation is under control.
In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 15 attacks near Shcherbinivka, Toretsk, Dachnoy and Nelipivka.
In the direction of Kurakhiv, the Defense Forces repelled 49 attacks in the direction of Tsukuryny, Zhelany Pershyi, Hirnyk, Katerynivka, Georgiivka, and Kostyantynivka, the enemy actively used assault and bombing aircraft.
