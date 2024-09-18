The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,100 Russian invaders, 25 artillery systems and 6 tanks

The Ukrainian military continues to liquidate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 637,010 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,130 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 8,691 (+6) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 17,080 (+3) units;

artillery systems — 18,154 (+25) units;

RSZV — 1188 units;

air defense equipment — 947 units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 328 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 15,354 (+25) units;

cruise missiles — 2,592 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 24,784 (+45) units;

special equipment — 3109 (+18) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 194 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

With the support of the enemy's aviation, 13 enemy attacks took place in the Kupyan direction during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Novoosynovo, Kruglyakivka, Andriivka, Kolisnikivka, Petropavlivka, and Lozova.

The enemy attacked 14 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to advance near Cherneshchyna, Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka, Torsky, and Nevsky.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked ten times near Chasovoy Yar, Stupochky, Klishchiivka, and Bila Hora. The situation is under control.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 15 attacks near Shcherbinivka, Toretsk, Dachnoy and Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 51 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Grodivka, Novotoretsky, Novogrodivka, Mykolaivka, Ukranian, Oleksandropol, Vozdvizhenka, Marynivka, and Zeleny Pol. The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near Grodivka and Novogrodivka.