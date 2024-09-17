More than a thousand soldiers and 66 BpLA. The General Staff updated the losses of the Russian army

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 635,880 soldiers.
Points of attention
- Since the beginning of the invasion, the total number of losses of the Russian army is 635,880 soldiers.
- Ukrainian troops destroyed 1,020 Russian invaders and a significant amount of equipment in one day.
- During the last day, 157 combat clashes were recorded in different directions of the front.
- Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous attacks by Russian invaders, actively defending their positions.
- The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was recorded in the Donetsk direction near Grodivka and Novogrodivka.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,020 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 8,685 (+2) units,
armored combat vehicles — 17,077 (+6) units,
artillery systems — 18,129 (+6) units,
RSZV — 1,188 (+1) units,
air defense equipment — 947 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 328 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 15,329 (+66) units,
cruise missiles — 2,592 (+0) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 24,739 (+27) units,
special equipment — 3,091 (+1) units.
What is the situation at the front
As the General Staff notes, 157 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.
In the Lymansky direction, the enemy carried out 21 assault operations near Grekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka, Nevsky, Novosadovoy, Bilogorivka and in Serebryansk Forestry.
In the Siversky direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks by Russian invaders near Ivano-Daryivka and Pereizny.
In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy, supported by aviation, carried out 19 attacks near Nelipivka, Druzhba, Toretsk and Zalizny.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repulsed 42 attacks near Ukranian, Tsukurino, Zhelanny Pershyi, Georgiyivka, Kostyantynivka, and Katerynivka.
