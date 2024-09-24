Zelensky met with Sholtz. What was discussed

On September 23, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi discussed with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz the approach of a just peace in Ukraine during a meeting in New York.
Points of attention
- President Zelensky and German Chancellor Scholz discussed the approach of a just peace in Ukraine through the Ukrainian Peace Formula during their meeting in New York.
- Zelensky plans to hold the Second Peace Summit in November, aiming to invite Russia for further negotiations and ensure the full restoration of security for Ukraine and Europe.
- The meeting emphasized the importance of unity and honest negotiations with Russia to achieve peace in the region.
- The discussion follows Ukraine's surprise operation in Kurshchyna, partly aimed at prompting 'honest' negotiations with Russia, leading to planned talks between Zelensky and Biden.
- The Ukrainian Peace Formula serves as a platform for guaranteeing security and promoting peace in Ukraine and across Europe.
Zelensky discussed the Ukrainian Peace Formula with Sholtz
The head of state announced this after the meeting.
The second peace summit will be held in November — Zelensky
Zelensky plans to hold the Second Peace Summit in November. It is planned to invite Russia to the event.
The president of Ukraine announced that he would meet with Biden a little more than a month after the surprise operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kurshchyna, which he said was partly aimed at forcing Russia to start "honest" negotiations.
The announcement was made before Biden is due to discuss with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer whether to allow Kiev to launch long-range Western missiles at Russia.