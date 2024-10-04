The situation at the front. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed hundreds of units of Russian equipment

During the past day, October 3, Ukrainian defenders successfully eliminated 1,230 Russian invaders and 288 units of enemy equipment.

Losses of the Russian army as of October 4

The total combat losses of the Russians from 24.02.22 to 04.10.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 657,940 (+1,230) people,

tanks — 8,908 (+15) units,

armored combat vehicles — 17,627 (+31) units,

artillery systems — 18,965 (+59) units,

RSZV — 1,212 (+8) units,

air defense equipment — 965 (+1) units,

aircraft — 368 (+0) units,

helicopters — 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 16,494 (+101) units,

cruise missiles — 2,613 (+0) units,

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 25,820 (+70) units,

special equipment — 3,333 (+3) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is known about the situation at the front on October 3-4

As reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 142 combat clashes took place between Ukrainian defenders and Russian occupiers during the past 24 hours.

The Russian army launched three missile strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using three missiles.

In addition, 67 air strikes were recorded, in particular, the enemy dropped 135 guided air bombs.

Moreover, the Russians launched more than 4,000 attacks, 105 of them from rocket salvo systems. The enemy used 1,585 kamikaze drones for damage.

Katerynivka, Volfine, Komarivka, Bilopylla, Richki, Khotyn, Yastrubyne, Iskryskivshchyna, Budivelne, Tokari, Yunakivka, Bilovody of the Sumy region and the village of Zorya of the Chernihiv region came under the blows of the Russian invaders.