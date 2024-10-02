The end of the war is not in sight. The President of Croatia blocked an important decision regarding Ukraine

Croatian leader Zoran Milanovic did not allow the deployment of his army to participate in NATO's security and training mission for Ukraine.
The President of Croatia is afraid of the spread of the war beyond the borders of Ukraine and the Russian Federation
It is important to understand that the Croatian government previously publicly called on Zoran Milanović to support the decision to send Croatian army servicemen to a mission to support Ukraine.
Government officials also drew attention to the fact that the implementation of this decision is within the competence of the president.
However, unexpectedly for everyone, the head of state decided "within the constitutional powers" not to give prior consent to the participation of military personnel in such a mission.
According to him, it allegedly "can potentially be harmful to national interests."
What Milanovych says about the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine
The leader of Croatia has never hidden that he considers Russia to be an aggressor and Ukraine to be a victim of aggression.
In addition, he continues to insist on maintaining humanitarian aid for the Ukrainian people.
Milanovich's team also draws attention to the fact that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is not an attack on one of the NATO member states.
Given this fact, Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty cannot be activated, and Croatia has no international legal obligations.
