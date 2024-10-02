The end of the war is not in sight. The President of Croatia blocked an important decision regarding Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

The end of the war is not in sight. The President of Croatia blocked an important decision regarding Ukraine

Zoran Milanovic
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Croatian leader Zoran Milanovic did not allow the deployment of his army to participate in NATO's security and training mission for Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The President of Croatia refused to send his army soldiers to the NATO mission for Ukraine.
  • He began to assure that it could be dangerous for national interests.
  • Despite this, Croatian leader Zoran Milanovych views Russia as an aggressor and continues to insist on humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

The President of Croatia is afraid of the spread of the war beyond the borders of Ukraine and the Russian Federation

It is important to understand that the Croatian government previously publicly called on Zoran Milanović to support the decision to send Croatian army servicemen to a mission to support Ukraine.

Government officials also drew attention to the fact that the implementation of this decision is within the competence of the president.

However, unexpectedly for everyone, the head of state decided "within the constitutional powers" not to give prior consent to the participation of military personnel in such a mission.

According to him, it allegedly "can potentially be harmful to national interests."

The Croatian government can now ask parliament to vote on the proposed solution, but approval requires the support of two-thirds of parliament members. In this case, the decision will enter into force and the president of Croatia promised to respect it.

What Milanovych says about the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

The leader of Croatia has never hidden that he considers Russia to be an aggressor and Ukraine to be a victim of aggression.

In addition, he continues to insist on maintaining humanitarian aid for the Ukrainian people.

Unfortunately, despite the huge military aid that Ukraine receives, the end of the war is not in sight, but there is a threat of the war going beyond the borders of Ukraine. The task of the president of the republic ... is to protect Croatia from war and to take all measures to keep Croatia from military conflicts, the Croatian president's office said in a statement.

Milanovich's team also draws attention to the fact that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is not an attack on one of the NATO member states.

Given this fact, Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty cannot be activated, and Croatia has no international legal obligations.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Kremlin ordered the Russians to prepare for a confrontation with the United States
The conflict between Russia and the United States may escalate sharply
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army has drastically changed its tactics at the front — why is it dangerous
The Russian army began to use a new approach
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Defense forces of Ukraine withdraw from Ugledar due to the threat of the encirclement
OSTG "Khortytsya"
Ukrainian soldiers leave Vugledar

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?