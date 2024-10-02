Defense forces of Ukraine withdraw from Ugledar due to the threat of the encirclement

On October 2, Ukrainian soldiers began to leave the city of Vugledar, Donetsk region. This was reported by the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian soldiers leave Vugledar in connection with the threat of encirclement of the city by Russian invaders.
- Russian security forces directed reserves for flanking attacks, exhausting the defensive positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- The higher command gave permission for the withdrawal of units in order to preserve personnel and equipment for further defense.
Ukrainian soldiers leave Vugledar
OSUV "Khortytsia" emphasizes that the Russian occupiers suffered large-scale losses against the background of long battles for the city, but did not stop trying to capture it.
That is why the higher command has given permission to carry out a maneuver to withdraw units from Ugledar with the aim of preserving personnel and combat equipment, as well as occupying new positions for further actions.
What is known about the situation at the front on October 2
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 155 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.
The Russian aggressors launched two missile strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using two missiles, as well as 68 airstrikes, including dropping 124 anti-aircraft missiles.
In addition, it is indicated that the enemy carried out more than 3,810 attacks on populated areas and positions of our troops, 124 of them from rocket salvo systems.
On October 1, aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces made eight strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and OVT of the Russian Army.
